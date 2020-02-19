SVL Standings

(games played through 2/18) School; League; Overall

GIRLS BASKETBALL

A Division

Rutland; 4-0; 11-6 Brattleboro; 2-1; 5-11 Burr and Burton; 1-3; 11-6 Mount Anthony; 0-3; 2-15

B Division

Fair Haven; 9-0; 16-0 Windsor; 8-1; 15-2 Springfield; 4-4; 10-6 Hartford; 4-5; 9-7 Otter Valley; 3-5; 5-11 Mill River; 3-6; 4-12 Woodstock; 0-10; 1-14

C Division

West Rutland; 7-0; 17-0 Bellows Falls; 5-1; 11-5 White River Valley; 4-3; 10-5 Rivendell; 3-4; 5-10 Leland & Gray; 1-6; 6-11 Green Mountain; 0-6; 2-14

D Division

Proctor; 9-0; 15-2 MSJ; 8-2; 10-8 Arlington; 4-5; 4-13 Twin Valley; 3-5; 4-13 Poultney; 2-4; 5-11 Black River; 0-10; 0-15

BOYS BASKETBALL

A Division

Brattleboro; 4-1; 11-7 Rutland; 4-2; 9-10 Mount Anthony; 1-3; 4-14 Burr and Burton; 1-4; 6-12

B Division East

Hartford; 5-4; 8-11 Windsor; 4-4; 7-11 Springfield; 3-5; 5-12 Woodstock; 0-8; 2-16

B Division West

Fair Haven; 8-1; 18-1 Mill River; 7-2; 14-5 MSJ; 6-3; 10-9 Otter Valley; 1-7; 3-15

C Division

Twin Valley; 7-1; 16-2 Rivendell; 6-2; 16-2 Bellows Falls; 5-3; 12-5 White River Valley; 5-5; 11-7 Green Mountain; 2-5; 8-9 Leland & Gray; 0-9; 2-17

D Division

Proctor; 11-0; 17-2 Poultney; 9-2; 13-6 West Rutland; 6-4; 8-10 Sharon; 5-5; 7-9 Arlington; 5-7; 7-12 Long Trail; 2-9; 3-14 Black River; 0-11; 0-16
