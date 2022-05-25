SVL Standings

SOFTBALL A Division

Mt. Anthony 4-1 8-5

Rutland 3-1 10-3

Brattleboro 1-1 7-5

BBA 0-5 1-11

B Division

Otter Valley 5-1 7-6

Hartford 4-2 8-5

Springfield 4-4 6-8

Fair Haven 3-3 5-8

Windsor 0-6 3-10

C Division

West Rutland 7-1 10-4

Bellows Falls 6-3 9-6

Poultney 5-4 8-5

Green Mtn. 5-4 7-6

Leland & Gray 3-5 6-5

WR Valley 0-9 0-15

D Division

Proctor 5-0 11-0

Woodstock 3-2 5-5

Mill River 2-4 2-9

Twin Valley 0-4 0-8

BASEBALL A Division

BBA 4-1 11-3

Brattleboro 2-1 10-3

Mt. Anthony 2-4 8-7

Rutland 1-3 5-9

B Division

Hartford 5-1 6-7

Bellows Falls 6-2 11-4

Otter Valley 2-4 5-9

Windsor 2-4 4-9

Fair Haven 1-5 6-8

C Division

Green Mtn. 7-1 10-4

Springfield 5-1 8-4

WR Valley 5-2 11-3

Woodstock 3-5 5-7

Leland & Gray 3-5 5-8

Mill River 0-9 0-13

D Division

Arlington 6-1 8-3

Rivendell 6-1 6-5

MSJ 5-2 6-6

Proctor 3-3 5-5

Poultney 3-6 4-9

West Rutland 0-10 1-13

GIRLS LACROSSE A Division

BBA 7-0 12-2

Rutland 4-2 9-4

Woodstock 3-3 7-4

Mt. Anthony 2-5 7-8

Brattleboro 0-6 2-10

BOYS LACROSSE A Division

BBA 8-0 14-1

Woodstock 5-3 6-8

Mt. Anthony 3-4 6-8

Rutland 2-5 5-9

Brattleboro 0-6 1-12

GIRLS TENNIS A Division

BBA 5-1 11-2

Rutland 4-2 11-3

Mt. Anthony 3-3 9-4

Brattleboro 0-6 0-12

B Division

Woodstock 6-0 8-3

Bellows Falls 4-2 7-7

MSJ 1-4 3-10

Hartford 0-5 0-9

BOYS TENNIS A Division

Woodstock 7-1 9-1

BBA 6-3 8-4

Brattleboro 6-3 7-5

Rutland 5-4 5-5

Hartford 2-7 3-8

Mt. Anthony 1-9 1-10-1

ULTIMATE A Division

BBA 8-0 8-1

Leland & Gray 5-1 5-2

Mill River 4-4 4-4

Long Trail 0-5 0-5

Brattleboro 0-6 0-6

