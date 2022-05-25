SVL Standings
SOFTBALL A Division
Mt. Anthony 4-1 8-5
Rutland 3-1 10-3
Brattleboro 1-1 7-5
BBA 0-5 1-11
B Division
Otter Valley 5-1 7-6
Hartford 4-2 8-5
Springfield 4-4 6-8
Fair Haven 3-3 5-8
Windsor 0-6 3-10
C Division
West Rutland 7-1 10-4
Bellows Falls 6-3 9-6
Poultney 5-4 8-5
Green Mtn. 5-4 7-6
Leland & Gray 3-5 6-5
WR Valley 0-9 0-15
D Division
Proctor 5-0 11-0
Woodstock 3-2 5-5
Mill River 2-4 2-9
Twin Valley 0-4 0-8
BASEBALL A Division
BBA 4-1 11-3
Brattleboro 2-1 10-3
Mt. Anthony 2-4 8-7
Rutland 1-3 5-9
B Division
Hartford 5-1 6-7
Bellows Falls 6-2 11-4
Otter Valley 2-4 5-9
Windsor 2-4 4-9
Fair Haven 1-5 6-8
C Division
Green Mtn. 7-1 10-4
Springfield 5-1 8-4
WR Valley 5-2 11-3
Woodstock 3-5 5-7
Leland & Gray 3-5 5-8
Mill River 0-9 0-13
D Division
Arlington 6-1 8-3
Rivendell 6-1 6-5
MSJ 5-2 6-6
Proctor 3-3 5-5
Poultney 3-6 4-9
West Rutland 0-10 1-13
GIRLS LACROSSE A Division
BBA 7-0 12-2
Rutland 4-2 9-4
Woodstock 3-3 7-4
Mt. Anthony 2-5 7-8
Brattleboro 0-6 2-10
BOYS LACROSSE A Division
BBA 8-0 14-1
Woodstock 5-3 6-8
Mt. Anthony 3-4 6-8
Rutland 2-5 5-9
Brattleboro 0-6 1-12
GIRLS TENNIS A Division
BBA 5-1 11-2
Rutland 4-2 11-3
Mt. Anthony 3-3 9-4
Brattleboro 0-6 0-12
B Division
Woodstock 6-0 8-3
Bellows Falls 4-2 7-7
MSJ 1-4 3-10
Hartford 0-5 0-9
BOYS TENNIS A Division
Woodstock 7-1 9-1
BBA 6-3 8-4
Brattleboro 6-3 7-5
Rutland 5-4 5-5
Hartford 2-7 3-8
Mt. Anthony 1-9 1-10-1
ULTIMATE A Division
BBA 8-0 8-1
Leland & Gray 5-1 5-2
Mill River 4-4 4-4
Long Trail 0-5 0-5
Brattleboro 0-6 0-6
