Who has won, or can win, what in the Southern Vermont League:
BOYS SOCCER
A Division: Brattleboro and Burr and Burton are both 4-1 with one game to play and split their regular-season league games. Title will be decided on Saturday when Bratttleboro visits Rutland and BBA travels to Mount Anthony.
B Division: Hartford (6-1-0) can clinch tie for title with Woodstock (7-1-0) with victory over Otter Valley on Friday. Woodstock and Hartford split their two league games.
C Division: Twin Valley is champion with 7-1-0 record. Arlington also finished 7-1-0 but lost head-to-head league game with Twin Valley, 2-1.
D Division: West Rutland (6-0-2) is league champion by virtue of 1-0 league game victory over Proctor (5-1-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
A Division: BBA (4-1-0) can clinch tie with Mount Anthony (5-1-0) for league title with win at Rutland on Saturday.
B Division: Fair Haven (6-2-1) can clinch title with win at home against Woodstock on Saturday. Springfield (5-3-1) can tie for league crown with win on Saturday at home against Otter Valley, combined with Fair Haven loss.
C Division: Leland & Gray is league champ with perfect 10-0 mark.
D Division: Proctor (7-0-0) wins title by virtue of 3-2 league win against West Rutland (7-1-0).
FIELD HOCKEY
A Division: Hartford wins league crown with 4-2 record. BBA finishes 3-3.
B Division: Otter Valley can clinch outright title by winning final two games against Woodstock and Brattleboro. Windsor (7-2) finishes at home against Springfield. The two front-runners split their two league games.
POSTPONEMENTS
Friday and Saturday sports got a little busier after Thursday’s rain washed out the high school sports slate.
Saturday is the last day teams may play games that count toward the state tournament pairings in soccer and field hockey, which will be released Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Association.
In boys soccer, the Otter Valley-Hartford game was reset for Friday at 4 p.m. and MSJ will host Long Trail at 3:30 p.m.
Field hockey games that have been rescheduled were Rutland at Bellows Falls (now on Friday at 4 p.m.), Otter Valley at Woodstock (Friday, 4 p.m.) and Springfield at Fair Haven (Saturday, 9 a.m.)
In girls soccer, Rutland will now visit Brattleboro on Friday.
