The Twin State Field Hockey Game that features the top recent high school graduates from Vermont against their counterparts from New Hampshire shifts back to Vermont for 2020 with the site to be determined. Vermont defeated New Hampshire 3-0 in this year’s game played at St. Anselm College.
The Southern Vermont League is well represented with Division III state champion Windsor placing two players on the team. Angelina Bigwood, and Hayley Fortin will represent the Yellow Jackets.
Hartford also has two players on the team with the high scoring duo of Kennedy Mullen and Greer McCarty carrying the colors for the Hurricanes.
Rutland will be represented by midfielder Haley Lassen. Otter Valley has stellar back Livia Bernhardt on the team with Alia Edmunds, a prolific scorer, named as an alternate.
Woodstock boasts forward Mackenzie Yates and, as an alternate, goalie Maggie Parker.
Rounding out the team are Rice’s Kate Buckley, Burlington’s Lejla Delahmetovic, Bellows Falls’ Meagan Kelley, Colchester’s Meghan Lehoullier, Rice’s Caroline McLintock, Spaulding’s Morgan Mast, South Burlington’s Danielle Sleeman, Mount Mansfield’s Ava Stotz, Rice’s Kristen Varin and CVU’s Maggie Warren.
The goalies are Colchester’s Ciera Morse and South Burlington’s Ainsley Hultgren.
The head coach is Colchester’s Katie Comeau.
The game has been played since 1984.
NOTES: Vermont has won the last two games but New Hampshire leads the series 22-10-3. ... The most goals by a team came in 2016 when Vermont won 7-1. ... There have been six overtime contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.