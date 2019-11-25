The Mill River tandem of Brogan Giffin and Annika Heintz, winners of the Southern Vermont League’s Division B titles, headlined this year’s SVL All-Opponent Team.
Boys A Division — Mateo Bango, Owen Coates, Calef Hepler, and Riley Shepard; Tad Darrah, Tobin Durham, Bram Tabachnik, and Eamon Deffner, Thetford; Brady Geisler, Rutland; Finn Lamorder, Brattleboro, Collin Robertson and Tim Salter-Roy, Bellows Falls. League champion: Woodstock.
Girls A Division — Rosanna Hyde, Rutland; Stephanie Ager, Victoria Bassette and Abigail Broadley, Bellows Falls; Lily Birch, and Liara Foley, Burr and Burton; Madelyn Durkee, Thetford; and Maggie Payne and Sarah Umphlett, Mount Anthony.
Boys B Division — Owen Abrahamsen, Windsor; Paul Carol, John Kasten, Aaron Mitchell, and Zack Snyder, Hartford; Joseph Cijka, Liam Murphy amnd Parker Todd, Otter Valley; Brogan Giffin, Mill River and Desmond Piccicuto, Sharon. League champion: Hartford.
Girls B Division — Olivia Bernier and Laurel King, Green Mountain; Kayla Burnham, Katie Trombley and Beatrice Wendling, Hartford; Sophie Chestnut, Charlotte Reimanis and Laila Reimanis, Sharon and Anna Ondre, Springfield. League champion: Sharon.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich’s Cousin honored
Norwich University freshman Jaydon was named the GNAC Rookie of the Week.
In 23 minutes per game, the first-year forward averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 steals in a 1-2 week for the Cadets. He shot 55 percent (22-40) from the floor, including two of four on 3-pointers. He registered double-digit scoring in all three games, including a season-high 27 points against Colby-Sawyer on Tuesday before averaging 13 points per game during the team’s games in the Granite City Shootout, which saw the Cadets earn their first win over Castleton.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.