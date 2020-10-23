Southern Vermont League cross country titles are up for grabs at two venues on Saturday. The large-school meet will be hosted by Rutland High School on their course at Northwood Park in Rutland Town. The small-school runners chase their championship dreams on the layout at Hartford High School.
The starting gun goes off at 2:15 p.m. at Hartford for the girls race with the boys leaving the line at 3 p.m.
The girls race gets underway at Northwood Park on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. The boys race goes off at 2:15 p.m.
The field at Hartford boasts a dozen schools: Hartford, Windsor, Arlington, Green Mountain, Leland & Gray, Long Trail, Mill River, Otter Valley, Poultney, Rivendell, Springfield and White River Valley.
White River Valley looks to be the favorite in the boys race but a challenge could come from Otter Valley.
WRV is led by brothers Dan and Ryan Smith. They are a threat to go 1-2.
Otter Valley counters with some strong runners who have consistently finished well this year: Parker Todd, Joe Cijka and Liam Murphy.
Springfield is one of the favorites to win the girls competition but the host Hurricanes could pose a challenge.
“Our girls team has not won a league title since 1982 and they’re hungry,” Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno said.
The Hurricanes are led by Meg Mclaury.
The Hartford High course is a great one for spectators.
“You can sit in the football bleachers and watch the runners go by at least seven times,” Moreno said.
The course is a mix of flat terrain and some challenging hills. Everything outside the woods is flat but the runners must navigate three loops in the woods on the 3.1-mile layout that will test the best runners.
“The three loops into the woods are extremely challenging and technical. I think it is one of the most challenging courses in the state,” Moreno said.
“We did a ton of work on it this summer. You can now run four wide on the entire trail so that we are able to run big meets here.”
The favorite in the girls race is White River Valley freshman Anita Miller.
Mill River’s Annika Heintz looks primed for a top-three finish. Heintz has collected victories this season including one on the Hartford layout. Miller was not in the field on Oct. 6 when Heintz won at Hartford. They did go head-to-head once this season on this course and Miller finished first with a time of 21:37 and Heintz placed second in 24:01.
The large-school field at Northwood Park is comprised of Rutland, Mount Anthony, Brattleboro and Fair Haven.
Rutland is the team to beat in the boys competition.
Rutland coach Tom Geisler sees the Northwood layout as great preparation for the course in Thetford that will be the site of the State Meet on Oct. 31.
“It is the perfect preparation for Thetford. The first half is predominantly flat and downhill and the second half is predominantly uphill. That is the same as it is at Thetford,” Geisler said.
Individually, Rutland’s Brady Geisler might be seen as the favorite in the boys race. His teammate Karver Butler is a freshman who has been coming on strong and Owen Dube-Johnson gives the host Raiders three strong runners.
Fair Haven does not have a full team but the Slaters do have Caleb Barrows who rates a good chance for a top-five finish.
Rutland freshman Annabelle Mahar and Rutland sophomore Helen Culpo are others to watch on their home course in the girls race. Mount Anthony’s Maggie Payne is also a contender.
Woodstock and Bellows Falls opted not to come to the SVL Championships. They would have provided the individual favorite in each race — Bellows Falls Abby Broadley in the girls race and Woodstock’s Riley Shepard in the boys competition.
Originally, the SVL Championships were not going to be held during this COVID autumn.
“At the onset, we just wanted to be careful and go slow. Then as the season went on, we realized that we could do this,” Moreno said.
There will be dozens and dozens of runners at two venues on Saturday who are thrilled that the meet finally materialized. There is nothing quite like competing for a championship.
