CASTLETON — Rising Rutland High School junior Eric Swain drained a corner 3-point field goal in the waning seconds to lift Rutland to a 43-42 victory over Taconic in the team camp tournament at Castleton University on Saturday.
Now, any 3-point shot to win a game with time expiring is electrifying but this one had an extra layer — a very delicious layer that was about loyalty, friends and family and not forgetting where you came from.
Eric lost his father, also Eric Swain, two days before Christmas of 2017.
Eric Swain, the elder, had played for coach Stan Van Gundy at Castleton State College. Van Gundy, only 24 when he took that first head coaching job at Castleton had Swain on his 1985 team that won the NAIA District Championship and made the trip to Kansas City to compete in the NAIA National Tournament.
Van Gundy, who had a very successful coaching career in the NBA with stops in Miami, Orlando, Detroit and New Orleans, was back where it all started on Saturday in Castleton's Glenbrook Gym.
He was there to watch Swain and his Rutland teammates. He came out of his seat when Swain connected on the game-winning hoop. It would be hard to imagine him being any more excited over any of his NBA victories.
Swain wasn't shrinking from the moment. It was evident that he wanted the ball and when he got it — Swish.
"I was pretty confident. I was ready," Swain said.
And the fact it came with his father's college coach in the house?
"That made it special," Swain said. "He is an important role model and he is really close to me."
Castleton men's basketball coach Paul Culpo said there were 45 teams in the tournament.
"It was the largest turnout we've every had," Culpo told the large gathering waiting to hear Van Gundy speak.
Van Gundy began his speech by saying, "My day has already been made," a reference to watching Swain drill the winning 3-pointer.
While he has numerous lines on his resume from college and NBA coaching over 34 years, Van Gundy called his team at Castleton "the best team I have ever been a part of."
He was referring to the chemistry those Spartans had.
Van Gundy said there are energy givers and energy drainers and what made that Castleton team special was that it did have one energy drainer.
"I grew up professionally here. I learned more from the players than the players learned from me," Van Gundy said.
He told the campers that it is great to have goals and to aspire to bigger things, but that they should never forget why they began playing the game in the first place.
"You played because it was fun and you wanted to be with your friends. Sometimes we lose sight of that," he said.
He emphasized that doing work that is important and contributes to society is fulfilling.
"Teachers are underpaid, overworked and unappreciated. Yet, teachers tend to be the happiest people I know because they are doing something meaningful," Van Gundy said. "You have got to care about people."
He stressed the importance of conditioning.
"If you want to be a great player, get yourself in great shape. Anyone can do it," he said.
He also had a message for the many coaches in the gym: "You have got to bring it every single day. If you don't, how do you expect your players to do it."
Today, Van Gundy is a TV analyst for NBA games.
His speech in Glenbrook Gym on Saturday displayed all the passion about the game that he was known for as a coach and a TV personality.
The rapt audience took in every word.
Culpo said he couldn't take any credit for Van Gundy coming to the camp to speak.
"He reached out to me. He said he was going to be in the area and that's kind of how it started," Culpo said.
"It think it is a huge thing for the kids to have him here, to have an NBA coach here is a big deal."
While Van Gundy had outstanding teams his two years at Castleton, Culpo is experiencing life at the other end of the spectrum. The Spartans have been lodged at the bottom of the Little East Conference and did not win a league game last season.
"I don't know any way out but to put your head down and keep swinging," Culpo said.
"I really think we were better last year than the year before. But when you have no wins in the conference, it leaves a bitter taste.
"We were 5-4 in our non-conference games. I think it was progress."
Saturday's points hammered home by Van Gundy made the day unforgettable for the aspiring young basketball players attending the camp.
You can be certain that it was day that Eric Swain will treasure forever.
NOTES: Culpo's team will have a scrimmage on the road at Vermont Teach and another at home against Plattsburgh State. ... The tournament was held in the two gyms in the Castleton Athletic Complex as well as in the gyms at West Rutland High School, Fair Haven Union High School and Poultney High School. ... Pittsford's Brian Kamuda worked for the Orlando Magic. He and Van Gundy had a reunion in the gym on Saturday. ... "We need a shot clock," Van Gundy said during one of the games, adding his voice to those who would like to see a shot clock in Vermont high school basketball.
