WEST RUTLAND — When Mike Easler was spraying base hits all over major league ballparks, he was nicknamed “The Hit Man.” You can call the Green Mountain Union High School softball team “The Hit Women.”
After having no problem hitting the slow serves from Mill River pitchers on Monday, the GM batters collected 11 hits off the much faster serves of West Rutland pitcher Elizabeth Bailey in a 14-2 five-inning victory on Tuesday.
“I said it in the preseason, I think we are the best hitting team in Division III,” Green Mountain coach Matt Wilson said.
Everything the Chieftains hit was hard.
Leading the hit parade was cleanup batter Alex Hutchins. She went 3-for-3 with two hard singles and a three-run homer.
“The transition from fast and slow pitching had been a problem for us but we prepared for that this season in the batting cage at practice,” Hutchins said.
“I think some us were ready to hit right away. Others just needed to see her one time first.”
Bailey and her adversary Brie Howe-Lynch were in control through the first two scoreless innings.
The complexion of the game changed in the top of the third when Chieftains bunched six hits together and scored five runs.
Left-handed hitter Kim Cummings started it all, leading off the frame with an opposite field single. Chloe Ayer, Hutchins, Hailey Pierce and Riley Paul followed with hard singles, Then came the biggest blow, a two-run double by Maya Farrar.
Bailey struck out two in that inning but the rest of the times, the Chiefs were spanking the ball with authority.
They added on in the fourth, scoring four times to make it 9-0. Hutchins hit a screaming line drive to center to drive in one run.
The ball got past the outfielder and she came all the way around with one more runner ahead of her, two runs scoring on the error. Cummings and Tierney O’Brien also hit safely in the inning.
The Golden Horde pushed their first run across in the bottom of the fourth on Samara Raiche’s RBI ground out.
Green Mountain put it away with five more in the fifth, the big blow being Hutchins’ three-run home run.
Howe-Lynch was solid, pitching all five innings. She struck out four, gave up six hits and walked only two.
Her two walks came in the final inning when she walked the first two batters of the inning. She was bothered by a hole in the circle but was unflappable, making the adjustment.
Peyton Guay had a base hit in that inning, her second of the day, driving in a run.
But the Chieftains cut down a runner at the plate for the final out of the game.
Cummings and Farrar joined Hutchins with multiple hit games.
There were some nice defensive plays in the game including a running grab in foul territory by third baseman Paul and another by Westside first baseman Raiche who gloved a hot smash over her head to save a run.
“I don’t think anyone expected us to win this game. I consider this an upset,” Wilson said.
“We hit. Our downfall has been our defense. When we clean that up, we are competitive.”
There was relief when the Chieftains escaped that fifth inning after the Horde had the first two aboard.
“The fifth inning has been our curse all year. We finally broke the fifth-inning curse,” Wilson said.
The win gets the Chieftains to 3-3.
Westside falls to 4-2 with its second straight loss.
Bailey and Guay led the Horde with two hits apiece.
