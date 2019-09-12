Home openers are always special but there will be a level of excitement greeting the Norwich University football team on Saturday that hasn't been seen at Sabine Field in some time. After all, the Cadets won their season opener for the first time since 2012.
St. Lawrence University is in Northfield for the noon kickoff. The Saints were not as fortunate in their opener, losing 40-14 to Utica.
All three Vermont college football teams are in action Saturday. Middlebury opens its season at home against Williams at 2 p.m. and 0-1 Castleton University is at 0-1 Fitchburg State, where the kickoff is at 2 p.m.
First games normally come with some miscues and the Cadets had a few last week in the 22-19 victory at Salve Regina.
"We had our share of mistakes but in the biggest moments, our kids made the biggest plays. I think it was a sign of maturity," Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
Nobody made more big plays than wide receiver Manni Romero. He caught six passes for 160 yards and two scores including the game-winning catch with 1:46 remaining.
Romero was honored as the NEWMAC's Offensive Player of the Week.
It hasn't been all flowers and sunshine for Romero since leaving New Jersey for the Vermont campus. He was injured his freshman year and played in only one game. The junior left school a couple of times.
"He has been through a lot but he found his way back. I'm proud of him for what he has done," Murnyack said.
Romero had an 83-yard TD catch from quarterback Matt Dunn on the Cadets' first offensive play.
Dunn threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns.
"There is a trust factor between Manni and Matt," Murnyack said. "Matt knows that if he gets it somewhere near him that Manni will go up and come down with it. He can create his own separation. Manni is a difference maker."
Speaking of difference makers, Norwich's Jacob Burke was one. He blocked the potential tying field goal in the waning seconds. That, along with his seven tackles, earned Burke the NEWMAC's Special Teams Player of the Week honor.
Norwich also got another victory of sorts after the game. Defensive back Brasean Stewart was ejected from the game for targeting and that carried with it missing the first half of the St. Lawrence game.
But the film showed it was not a good call and that the targeting was overturned so Stewart is good to go against the Saints.
When Stewart had to leave the game, freshman Jordan Jackson took his place and he responded in a big way. Jackson intercepted a pass in the end zone.
Jackson's pick typified the way the Cadets played when their backs were to the wall.
"We played great red zone defense and great goal-line defense all day," Murnyack said.
Murnyack sees St. Lawrence quarterback Tyler Grochot as presenting a challenge for his defense.
"I think he is the best quarterback in the Liberty League and that is saying a lot," Murnyack said.
Grochot threw for 258 yards and two scores last week but was also intercepted three times.
The St. Lawrence game is the longest uninterrupted rivalry on the Cadets' schedule. It is also a trophy game with the Hoffman Cup as the prize.
The Cadets are trying to end a four-game losing streak to the Saints.
That and a chance to go to 2-0 should make for an electric environment at Sabine Field.
Castleton will be trying to break through for its first win in Fitchburg against a team that got squashed 63-0 by Cortland State in last week's opener.
Castleton did not get the win but had what coach Tony Volpone felt was a very encouraging performance in the 23-17 loss to Plymouth State. He saw plenty of good things on both sides of the ball and on special teams.
It can't be easy to scout a team off a game film where it loses 63-0 but Volpone said there are things the staff could glean off the Falcons' loss to Cortland.
"You can still see where the athletes are. They have a defensive lineman who can cause havoc, they have a tall, rangy receiver who can go up and make plays and they have a pretty good running back. They still have athletes," Volpone said.
The Spartans had good balance last week between the run and pass. Jacob McCarthy completed 22 of his 33 passes for 183 yards. He had no interceptions. That was balanced by 90 yards rushing from Simon Davis Jr.
"I am excited about what we can do in the running game," Volpone said.
One component of that success is an offensive line which is still young but gained a great deal of experience last season.
Tight end Zachary Licata is another ingredient in the running game.
Licata caught three passes against Plymouth but has more value as a blocker.
"He has really started to assert himself physically," Volpone said.
This will be the 92nd meeting between Middlebury and Williams.
It will be Bob Ritter's 19th year as the head coach at Middlebury and he takes a 93-53 record into the game.
QUICK KICKS: New Hampshire steps up to play an FBS opponent. The Wildcats take on 0-2 Florida International in Miami on Saturday at 7 p.m. UNH opened last week with a 13-10 loss at Holy Cross. ... Otter Valley's Trevor Peduto has started both games on the defensive line for 1-1 Valley City State in North Dakota and has been in on eight tackles. ... Otter Valley's Kam Strickland and Woodstock's Jed Astbury are freshmen on the Maine Maritime roster. Strickland is an outside linebacker and Astbury a wide receiver and kicker. Maine Maritime is at Plymouth Saturday. ... Wilder native and Hartford High graduate Ryan McCarthy's debut as a head coach at Central Connecticut State has been nothing but a success so far. The Blue Devils are looking to go 3-0 for the first time since 1973 on Saturday at Valparaiso.
