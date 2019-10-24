You remember 1977? Or maybe you don’t. You could fill up your car on the way to the day’s football game for 65 cents a gallon. Elvis Presley died and there was a blackout in New York City that lasted 25 hours.
It was also the last time that a Middlebury College football team was 6-0.
Until now. The 6-0 Panthers are in Brunswick, Maine, on Saturday to take on 0-6 Bowdoin. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.
Castleton University (0-6) tries to break through for its first win out in western New York against 1-5 Alfred State, where the kickoff is at noon.
The only game played in the state this weekend has 4-2 Norwich University hosting 0-7 Maine Maritime in a NEWMAC game at noon.
The Cadets are trying to rebound from a two-game losing streak after their 4-0 start and are a prohibitive favorite against the Mariners.
Your perspective can change as a program grows and the expectations heighten.
“I said to the staff the other day that last year at this time we were 1-5 and feeling good about ourselves because we had been competitive in every game. Now, we are 4-2 and disappointed. That’s a good thing. We have expectations,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
The Mariners come to Northfield for a game that is a mismatch on paper.
But they do have some players including quarterback Nikolas Moquin, someone Murnyack is very familiar with.
“He is Goffstown (New Hampshire) kid who we recruited,” Murnyack said.
His main target will be Dominic Casale, who leads the NEWMAC in touchdown receptions with nine.
“They can move the ball. They have struggled to stop people,” Murnyack said.
They will have to stop a high-powered Norwich offense that has been living off the passing game with quarterback Matt Dunn and a talented stable of receivers led by Manni Romero and Trevor Chase.
Chase has a team-high 39 receptions with five TDs and Romero is the big-play guy averaging 24.2 yards per catch with seven touchdown grabs.
Chase played high school football at Marshwood in Maine for coach Alex Rotsko, who coached another receiver named Matt Charron from Rutland’s Mount St. Joseph when Rotsko was head coach at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts.
“The Marshwood community is so excited about watching Trevor’s success,” Rotsko said. “When he was a 110-pound freshman it would have been easy to stop playing football but instead he hit the weight room and made himself into an outstanding high school and now college player.
“He is a great role model for young players who want to be successful.”
Dunn is throwing for more than 307 yards per game.
Maine Maritime and Norwich began playing one another when they became members of the NEWMAC for football in 2017, but the game already has a special feel to it.
“It feels like a natural rivalry,” Murnyack said.
Murnyack said the Cadets spent the bye week getting back to fundamentals.
“It is a good opportunity to self scout — what are we doing well and what haven’t we done well,” Murnyack said. “It is about getting back to preseason mode and even off-season mode. We focused on assignments and technique.
“During the season you get so concerned about the next opponent so with the week off we got back to the fundamentals.”
Murnyack said his players are too smart to get caught up in the fact that the Mariners have not won a game.
“We tell them, ‘Watch film. Just watch film. You will see that they have got some good players,’” he said.
Castleton has had a tough season and the Spartans will have a much better outlook if they can pick off that first win against the Pioneers.
Much of CU’s preparation for Alfred State has focused on its quarterback, Dashown Wilson. He has run for nine touchdowns and passed for seven more. He threw for 284 yards in last week’s 62-41 loss to Gallaudet.
Castleton lost to Gallaudet in overtime.
“He is the majority of their offense,” Castleton coach Tony Volpone said of Wilson. “I think he is a runner before he is a thrower but he is strong in both capacities.”
Red zone offense was what hurt the Spartans in last week’s loss to SUNY Maritime. Five times they got into the red zone but only came away with three points.
Volpone felt the defense played well in the Bronx and cited linebackers Nick Reca and Spencer Kozlak along with lineman Dustin Rock for strong games on that side of the ball. He also liked what he got from senior offensive lineman Joe Saraiva.
Middlebury is the only unbeaten team in the NESCAC so the Panthers control their own destiny.
Bowdoin will have a challenge on its hands against a strong Middlebury offense led by quarterback Will Jernigan.
He was the NESCAC Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 359 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win over Wesleyan.
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth was 5-0 and ranked No. 16 in the FSC Poll heading into Friday night’s game in Hanover against Columbia ... New Hampshire has a bye week following a tough 16-10 loss at Delaware that left the Wildcats 3-1 in the Colonial Athletic Association, a game behind 4-0 James Madison. UNH is back in action Nov. 2 at home against Villanova. ... Hartford High graduate Ryan McCarthy had the interim tag removed from his title of head coach earlier this month. He has Central Connecticut ranked at No. 24 in the FCS Poll at 6-1. The Blue Devils’ only loss is to Eastern Michigan, an FBS team.
