Last week, Norwich beat up on winless Maine Maritime, 51-10. This week, the Cadets play another winless team but Catholic University might be closer to dangerous than hapless.
Norwich (5-2) and Catholic (0-7) both had their games against Coast Guard go to the wire. The Cadets beat the Bears 17-14 on a field goal by Clyde Tamburro with time expired and the Cardinals fell to Coast Guard 20-14 in the second overtime series.
Factor in the Cadets' long trip to D.C. and you can't take anything for granted in this NEWMAC game with its noon kickoff on Saturday.
The other games have 7-0 Middlebury at home against 4-3 Hamilton at 12:30 p.m., and 0-7 Castleton University hosting 1-7 Anna Maria at 2 p.m.
"I have been trying to stress to the team how dangerous this team is," Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said of Catholic. "They do a lot of things that are really challenging to prepare for."
Murnyack sees the Cardinals as a young team that has put together a good opening drive in nearly every game.
"They just haven't been able to keep pace with teams. Things have snowballed on them," Murnyack said.
Catholic quarterback Brady Berger has been efficient, throwing for nine touchdowns without an interception.
Norwich quarterback Matt Dunn has put it all together this year, stamping himself as one of the region's top players by throwing for 319 yards per game. He has 17 TD passes.
Murnyack got a look at some players under fire that do not normally see a lot of action. Steve Cugua got a chance to show his stuff in the rushing game and picked up 82 yards with two touchdowns.
Avantae Saloman was impressive at nose guard for the Cadets with three tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.
The Cadets also have to deal with the season's longest trip. They left on Thursday and spent that night in northern New Jersey with a practice at Princeton University on Friday.
Castleton hopes to break through at Dave Wolk Stadium and send the seniors out with a victory in their final home game.
The Spartans also are dealing with a change in the coaching staff. Coach Tony Volpone said that offensive coordinator Brian Grady will be gone for the remainder of the year, citing health reasons.
"We are handling that in house and will be sitting down and assessing everything after the season," Volpone said.
"The attitude has been good, the kids have been great. We have just had some tough breaks. Things have not gone our way."
Anna Maria figures to be another tough hurdle.
"They have some athletes on both sides of the ball. They have receivers who can go up and make plays," Volpone said.
"It's the seniors' last game here and we are going to do everything we can to send them out the right way. It is a small group but they have been with us for four years."
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth continues its dream season on Saturday at Harvard, where kickoff is at 1 p.m. The Big Green is 6-0 and 3-0 in the Ivy League, and coming off a 59-24 trouncing of Columbia. Harvard is 4-2 and 2-1 in the Ivy. ... New Hampshire hosts Villanova in an important Colonial Athletic Association game at 1 p.m. UNH is 4-3 and 3-1 in the CAA. Villanova is 6-2 and 3-2 in the league. ... Middlebury coach Bob Ritter hit the 100-victory milestone in last week's 47-29 win over Bowdoin. He is 100-53 over his 19 seasons. ... Aidan Hogan, the big tight end from North Country Union, caught another touchdown pass last week for Husson in its 31-21 loss to University of New England. He now has a team-high seven TD catches for the season.
(0) comments
