There is so much on the line Saturday in Northfield when the WPI Engineers come to town for the NEWMAC football game against Norwich University.
The Cadets bring a 5-5 record into the regular-season finale so a winning record is at stake. The Cadets also want to send 30 seniors out on a winning note.
Even more is up for grabs for the Engineers.They are 8-1 and 5-1 in the NEWMAC. A victory combined with an MIT loss would give WPI the NEWMAC championship and the NCAA Division III playoff bid that goes with it.
The hurdle in front of the Cadets is an imposing one. WPI is coming off a 54-7 victory over Coast Guard in which the Engineers had the game on ice early with a 45-7 halftime lead. WPI running backs Sean McAllen and Connor Field had already combined for 243 yards rushing and five touchdowns during those first 30 minutes.
“I think McAllen is the best back in the league,” Norwich coach Mark Murnyack said.
He also believes WPI is the best team in the league despite its misstep against MIT, a 28-22 loss.
Norwich is coming off a tough 34-21 loss to MIT in which Norwich led 7-6 at halftime.
“We should have been ahead 21-6 at halftime,” Murnyack said, lamenting the three interceptions the Cadets endured that snuffed out potential scoring drives.
The picks notwithstanding, Norwich quarterback Matt Dunn has had an outstanding season in which he has averaged 302 passing yards per game. The junior is already second all-time in program history with 336 career completions and third on the all-time TD pass list with 33.
Murnyack is excited about the possibilities for Dunn’s senior season.
“He was a receiver as a freshman, ran a new offense as a sophomore and ran another new offense this year.
“I am excited to see what he can going into the off-season and spring ball with the same offense as this year. That is going to help him a lot just by being familiar with the terminology,” Murnyack said.
But the first order of business is WPI.
It won’t be easy but it’s good to be home back at Sabine Field.
A game at Sabine is wrapped in a special atmosphere and Murnyack and his coaches always say that if they can get a recruit on campus for game day, they have a great chance at him.
“We had six or seven recruits on campus for the Coast Guard game,” Murnyack said, noting they were “blown away” by the atmosphere that day for the Little Army-Navy Game.
Kickoff for the WPI game is at noon.
The season is over for Castleton and Middlebury.
What a season it was in Middlebury where the Panthers became the first NESCAC team to finish 9-0.
And what an ending to the campaign at Castleton where the Spartans won their final two games after an 0-7 start.
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth is still working toward a perfect season after its big win against previously unbeaten Princeton last week at Yankee Stadium.
The Big Green take an 8-0 record into Saturday’s home game against 2-6 Cornell.
It’s a 1:30 p.m. kickoff in Hanover. ... New Hampshire (5-5, 4-2 in the Colonial Athletic Association) needs to win both of its remaining games to have any chance at all of an FCS playoff bid.
That quest begins Saturday at Albany (6-4, 4-2 in the CAA) at 1 p.m.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.