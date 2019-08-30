A Castleton University football game is special. The crowds are big by NCAA Division III standards, the tailgate scene is vibrant and the marching band adds to the ambiance.
The downside this year is that there are only four of these home games. There are also only five conference games this season and only nine games in all.
But wait a minute. You can almost hear those lyrics by Sam and Dave drifting up Interstate 81 from the Keystone College campus: "Hold on, I'm comin.'"
The Keystone Giants are on the way. The Pennsylvania school will be joining the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference in 2020, bringing the league back up to seven teams.
Coach Justin Higgins has already pieced together a roster of 76 players for this year, a season in which the Giants will put down the foundation by practicing and playing JV teams.
They already held a scrimmage against the William Paterson varsity squad on Aug. 24 and will hold an intrasquad scrimmage on Saturday.
"We are right where we want to be with the roster," Higgins said. "We wanted to get to around 70 to 75. We wanted to keep it small so that we can help develop these guys.
"The scrimmage with William Paterson let us know that we have a ways to go."
Higgins said the greatest share of his roster is from Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and he anticipates that will be the case in the future.
"We did OK in parts of New York. We have a couple of talented players from Maryland and the random player from places like Florida and Ohio," he said.
Here's an early welcome aboard, Keystone. We can't wait to get that extra game back at CU's Dave Wolk Stadium.
You're going to love the atmosphere.
___
Norwich University held its annual scrimmage with Plymouth State on Thursday and Cadet coach Mark Murnyack said the team came out of the session healthy.
Matt Dunn threw for 214.8 yards per game last season for the Cadets and he is back at quarterback as a junior.
"Matty is the guy," Murnyack said. "He is so experienced and he is a leader."
Grant Woodard returns after missing last season due to injury. He will back up Dunn.
Woodard is 6-foot-5, 218 pounds and has a big arm.
The Cadets open the season Sept. 7 at Salve Regina.
Norwich was picked to finish sixth in the eight-team NEWMAC and Salve Regina's predicted finish in the eight-team Commonwealth Coast Conference was for fourth place.
QUICK KICKS: Otter Valley's Trevor Peduto started at defensive tackle for Valley City State in its season-opening 20-14 victory over Jamestown in a game shown on statewide TV in North Dakota on Thursday night. ... Middlebury opens Sept. 14 at home against Williams but Dartmouth fans must wait until Sept. 28 for the Big Green's home opener when Colgate comes to Hanover for a 6 p.m. kickoff. Dartmouth opens the season Sept. 21 at Jacksonville in Florida .... Dartmouth was picked to finish No. 2 in the Ivy League's Pre-Season Poll behind Yale.
