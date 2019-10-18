The big game in Vermont, if not New England, on Saturday is the meeting in Middlebury between 5-0 Wesleyan and the 5-0 Panthers.
Eric Ludwig, a 2002 Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate, will be right in the middle of it all. He is Wesleyan's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.
Ludwig has found a home at Wesleyan. He has been there since 2012 and his wife Rachel is the deputy director of athletics at the school.
"Wesleyan is a great place to be. Our two children are in day care right on campus. It's a great situation," Ludwig said.
Everyone is having fun at Williams and Middlebury. That's the way it is when you are 5-0.
But after every game there is somebody on the wrong side of the scoreboard and that is when it becomes less fun.
Castleton University is experiencing the other side of football. The Spartans are 0-5 and will look to break through for the first win Saturday at SUNY Maritime.
Kickoff in Middlebury is at 1 p.m. The Spartans and Privateers kick off at 2 p.m. Norwich (4-2) has a bye this week.
Ludwig played football at Williams College when there was a pipeline from MSJ to the Williamstown, Massachusetts campus. Some of his Williams teams were MSJ graduates like Mike Hackett, Mike Keenan, Ian McCormick and Justin Classen.
It is Williams connections that brought Ludwig to Wesleyan. Athletic Director Mike Whalen was his head coach at Williams and current Wesleyan head coach Dan DiCenzo was also on the staff at Williams when Ludwig played there.
"We have a long history with the people here," Ludwig said.
The 5-0 season has been a great ride so far and a surprise to some since the Cardinals graduated their quarterback, who had been the starter for three-plus seasons.
"The kids are having fun. They have a ton of fun at practice. The team chemistry is great," Ludwig said.
Ludwig expects that Wesleyan will be well represented at Middlebury's Youngman Stadium.
"We have a great fan base," he said.
Ludwig's family still lives in Belmont and his own family stayed there Friday night on the way to the game.
He knows his roots have helped form who he is today and that includes the influence of his MSJ coach Brian Grady.
"Coach Grady was a great coach. But coach (Mike) Norman was a big help, too, even though he was at Rutland High. He helped me a lot during the recruiting process," Ludwig said.
Ludwig had stints on the staffs at Williams, Springfield College and SUNY Maritime but he appears to have found a home in Middletown, Connecticut.
Middlebury has had its three top running backs go down — two in the preseason and then Alex Maldjian early in last week's 27-26 win over Colby.
Quarterback Will Jernigan began calling his own number against Colby and wound up with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries.
Maldjian is expected to return against Wesleyan.
Middlebury has clearly played the tougher schedule. The Cardinals' five wins are against teams with a combined 4-21 record.
Castleton has been snake bit. They missed two extra points last week in the 28-27 overtime loss to Gallaudet.
Spartan coach Tony Volpone said the players have stayed positive through it all.
"The attitude has been good. They realize that we have been competitive in every game," Volpone said. "We have had some tough breaks at the wrong time."
SUNY Maritime has also weathered a tough season. The Privateers are 1-4, having lost four straight since opening with a victory over Maine Maritime.
"They have a quarterback who extends a lot of plays with his feet," Volpone said.
You can call this a Survivor's Bowl in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, where each team is 0-1. Neither can afford a second league loss.
"There is no clear favorite. I don't think we are out of anything," Volpone said of the ECFC.
Castleton quarterback Jacob McCarthy had his best day throwing the ball this season with 310 yards and three TDs to show for his 22 completions.
Brattleboro's Anthony Martinez and Fair Haven's Dylan Ellis were his hot receivers. Martinez had seven catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns and Ellis had six receptions for 198 yards.
QUICK KICKS: Dartmouth will try to extend its record to 5-0 Saturday at Marist where kickoff is at noon. ... New Hampshire is on a roll. The Wildcats have won three straight. They are 4-2 but 2-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. They have a big conference game Saturday at Delaware at 1 p.m. ... Another big game is in Ithaca, New York, where 5-1 Hobart meets nationally ranked and 5-0 Ithaca. Burr and Burton Academy graduate Jay McCoy is a major contributor in the Hobart secondary. The free safety has 19 tackles and two interceptions. St. Johnsbury's Collin Urie has three tackles and an interception as an outside linebacker for Hobart. ... Husson is 2-3 but off to a good start in its new league, the Commonwealth Coast Conference. Aidan Hogan, the 6-foot-4, 260-pound tight end from North Country Union, leads Husson in scoring with five touchdown receptions. Husson has eight Vermonters on the roster and another is Springfield's Josh Hoy, a defensive linemen with 13 tackles, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
