CASTLETON — With high school sports in full swing, the Castleton University athletic programs have taken a pause to calibrate the second half of their seasons.
Let's take a look at where all the school's teams sit as 2020 approaches.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
The 2019-20 season hasn't treated the Castleton men's basketball team very kindly up to this point.
The Spartans (1-8) are losers of six straight games heading into the holiday break.
Castleton's lone win of the year came on Nov. 22 against Northern Vermont-Johnson in the Granite City Shootout.
Terrin Roy has been the Spartans' catalyst on both ends of the floor. Roy leads the team with 14.0 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game and is tied for the team lead in steals.
Rutland graduate Tyrell Johnson is averaging 4.2 points in five games of action.
Castleton returns to action on Jan. 2 against Sage at home.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
The Castleton women's basketball team started the season on a roll, but have since come back to the pack.
The Spartans (6-3) were 5-0 to start the season, but have lost three of four since then.
A quartet of Rutland County players are suiting up for Castleton and three of them are the Spartans' top scorers.
Rutland graduate Elise Magro leads the team with 12.9 points per game. West Rutland graduate Brooke Raiche is averaging 12.2 ppg and Fair Haven's Alexis Quenneville has 11.2 per game.
Poultney alumna Leanna Mason is also on the roster.
With most of Little East conference play ahead of them, the Spartans will have to contend with powerhouses like Rhode Island College, Eastern Connecticut, UMass Boston and UMass Dartmouth in the coming months.
Castleton travels to play in the Naples Shootout in Florida on Dec. 29.
MEN'S HOCKEY
The Castleton men's hockey team is in need of consistency.
On its best day, it pulled off a major upset of nationally-ranked Norwich, but on its worst, it followed that win with a 7-0 letdown to Saint Michael's College.
The Spartans (3-8-2) are hoping the second half of their season brings the positive momentum that the emotional win against the Cadets provided.
Junior Glenn Wiswell has been the team's best offensive threat, scoring six goals and dishing out six assists.
Calvin Moïse, Nick Gravina and Troy Taylor are tied for second on the team in points with nine apiece.
Freshman Brandon Collett and sophomore Kyle Alaverdy have shared time in goal. Collett has a .901 save percentage, while Alaverdy checks in at .891.
The Spartans have a Rutland product on their roster, in Conner Ladabouche. The freshman has one goal in seven games.
Castleton plays Plymouth State on Jan. 4.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
The last time the Castleton women's hockey team had a winning record was the 2015-16 season.
If things continue going smoothly, the Spartans could buck the trend.
Castleton (8-5) is playing its best hockey of the season heading into the New Year, as winners of three games in a row. The Spartans had a five-game-win streak earlier in the year as well.
Castleton has a balanced offensive attack with 13 different women scoring at least one goal. Junior defenseman Casey Traill leads the way with five tallies, while fellow junior Courtney Gauthier is close behind with four.
Senior goaltender Alexis Kalm has been strong with a .930 save percentage.
The Spartans hope the consistent play continues when they host the Castleton Invitational on Jan. 4 and 5. A huge test looms on Jan. 24 against third-ranked Norwich.
WRESTLING
The Castleton wrestling team is well into its season, which got going at the start of November.
Coach Scott Legacy's bunch has won its last six dual meets and finished top five at every invitational they've competed at this year.
The Spartans have a ton of wrestlers standing out this winter, with one of them being Mitchell LaFlam. The senior, 184-pounder, recently won his 100th collegiate match against Southern Maine and has an 18-3 record on the year.
Chance Lapier, Max Tempel, Travis Brown, Michael Angers, Cqari Bacote and Jason Hoffman all have 15 or more wins as well.
Castleton returns to action on Jan. 5 in the Williams College Open in Williamstown, Mass.
TRACK & FIELD
The Castleton men's and women's track and field teams are still in the beginnings of the regular season, competing just twice.
The men have already eclipsed a trio of records across the two meets.
In the Smith Invitational to open the season, Nate Gilcris won the high jump by clearing a height of 1.93 meters (6'4"), besting the previous school record, which was 1.73 meters by Chris Doucet.
Jarret Rock eclipsed the school's long jump record in his first meet with a jump of 6.62 meters (21'8.75"). Rock followed that up by breaking the 55-meter dash record at Southern Maine.
The women had a record-breaker of their own with Tessa Rubocki breaking the program record in both the 55-meter dash and the 55-meter hurdles in Southern Maine. She finished the dash in 9.74 seconds and hurdles in 8.14 seconds.
The Spartans are back in action on Jan. 11 at Middlebury College.
NORDIC SKIING
The Castleton Nordic skiing teams have competed just once, with most of its season coming after the New Year.
On the men's side, the Spartans took the top two podium spots as Andrew Doherty finished in first-place and John Henry Paluszek finished in second-place in the NYSSRA Classic at Gore Mountain earlier in the month.
For the ladies, Megan Greene led the way in that race for the Spartans taking home the top spot in the 7.5-kilometer classic with a time of 20:34.7.
Castleton returns to action for the Vermont Invitational Jan. 18 at Sherman Hollow. The Spartans host the Castleton Invitational at Mountain Top on Feb. 1 and 2.
ALPINE SKIING
The men's and women's Alpine skiing teams are the only groups that haven't begun competition yet.
Castleton gets its season started on Jan. 9 with giant slalom at Wildcat Mountain in Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire.
The boys squad has a local flavor with Rutland native, Cameron Heald, a Killington Mountain School graduate, on the roster.
The Spartans will compete at different mountains across New Hampshire and New York, before the USCSA Eastern regional tournament at Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine, the weekend of Feb. 22 and 23.
Castleton is scheduled to compete in the national championships as well in Lake Placid, New York.
