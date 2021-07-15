The return of Vermont American Legion baseball has been a successful one this summer.
The Vermont Summer Baseball League was an amazing substitute last summer with high-level competition, but there’s nothing that compares to the real thing.
You have the American Legion pledge before the game, the weekend doubleheaders with fans lining the ballpark, the smell of the grill going at the concession stand, among so much more. American Legion baseball just feels right.
The 2021 summer season has flown by fast, and in a blink, the Legion state tournament will be here.
The double-elimination tournament starts on July 27 at the site of higher-seeded teams and continues on July 28, before a July 29 rest/rain date.
Rutland’s St. Peter’s Field takes center stage on Friday, July 30 and hosts the rest of the tournament through Sunday Aug. 1.
Rutland, being the host of the tournament, has a spot locked up among the eight contenders, regardless of record, so that leaves seven other spots to fill with three coming from the Southern Division.
With about a week and a half until the regular season wraps up, nothing seems certain in the south. Parity has often reigned supreme.
We know Rutland will be there when the tournament starts, but let’s take stock of the other teams in the Southern Division hoping to join the Post 31 bunch. Analysis on team’s records is through Wednesday’s games.
Brattleboro: After a few early missteps, Brattleboro has been the class of the south for much of the summer. Through Wednesday, Post 5 had five of its eight wins come by shutout and it has scored in double figures in the majority of its games.
Zinabu McNeice and Alex Bingham are two elite pitchers for Brattleboro and they have more to go with them. The offense has guys like Jack Pattison and Jeremy Graves hitting the ball well, among a slew of others.
Post 5 won the state championship in 2019 and should be a top contender if it takes care of business and locks up a spot in the coming week or so.
Manchester: The new guys on the Legion block, Manchester Union Underground has been strong in its first season of play. Filled with guys from the always-strong Burr and Burton team, they’ve been on the winning side the majority of the time this summer.
They hold wins over Brattleboro, White River Junction, both clubs that reside near the top of the standings with them heading into Thursday.
Manchester has BBA graduate Joe McCoy, a high school state champion in baseball and football, as a key cog, along with current BBA standouts like Sam Steinman and Will Addington. Mix in some up-and-coming Bulldogs and you have a nice recipe for success.
After Thursday, Manchester will only have four games left to play, including a continuation of a game with Rutland.
White River Junction: A team filled with standouts from the highly-successful Hartford and White River Valley programs, this team is talented.
Alex Bushway, from Hartford High, is their ace and he’s a great one at that.
Danny Bushway, Jacob Barry and Drew Martin are just a few of the many elite hitters in first-year coach Dylan Spencer’s lineup.
Post 84 has some tough games down the stretch, including a doubleheader with a Lakes Region team it handily beat, but is playing much better baseball than it was, along with games against Bellows Falls and Brattleboro.
Bellows Falls: Bellows Falls is a team that has seen its fair share of ups and downs during the Legion season. It’s had dominant outings where all facets come together, most notably blowout wins against Lakes Region and Rutland, but it has also had moments where its offense has struggled.
Post 37 hopes to have more of the former down the stretch and it has the talent to do it. Elliot Graham and Matt Hayes are two pitchers that have been as reliable as they come. Powerful bats like Jack Boyle and McGregor Vancor have also been impressive.
Bellows Falls is a team on the bubble of the No. 3 spot needed to qualify for the state tournament. With games against Manchester and Brattleboro down the stretch, if they make it, they will have earned it.
Bennington: Bennington Post 13 has been similar to Bellows Falls this summer. It holds impressive wins over Manchester and Brattleboro, but it has also dropped its share of games.
Bennington has a solid pitching staff and when I saw them play a few weeks ago against Lakes Region, I was impressed with the table setters at the top of their lineup. Brady Krawczyk and Ethan LaBatt are both guys with speed who are selective at the plate, and when they find their pitch, they don’t miss.
Nick Santiago and Hoosick Falls, New York product Tucker Thayne provide some thump in the middle of their order.
Much like Bellows Falls, Bennington is on the bubble of the playoff conversation. Following Saturday’s game with Rutland, they play Bellows Falls, White River Junction and Brattleboro the rest of the way.
Lakes Region: Lakes Region has come on strong and the Lakers are hoping its not too little too late.
The recent returns have been overwhelmingly positive. Outside of a doubleheader sweep by BF on Saturday, Lakes Region has won every game since its one-hit loss in the rain to Alex Bushway and White River Junction.
Ryan Alt, Ethan Kelley and Evan Reed are a pitching trio that could take the Lakers far if they can sneak into the tournament. Alt’s bat has been a huge addition to the club this summer as well.
Wins are a must in their five remaining games.
Rutland: Rutland will be there come tournament time, but it’s still fun to look at what to expect from this club down the stretch. Post 31 has gone through stretches where its offense has struggled. Through Wednesday’s games, Rutland hadn’t scored in its last three league games, all losses to first-place Brattleboro.
On the flip side, Rutland does have the potential to have its bats going. Look no further than its 15-6 win against a really solid Bellows Falls club in the second game of a doubleheader on June 27. With strong hitters like Alex Polli, Jordan Beayon and Taylor Therriault, the talent is there for them to compete. It’s just about putting it all together.
Tournament baseball, where you are playing practically every day, you need a stable of pitching to get you through. Rutland has its aces Fraser Pierpont and Griff Briggs, but will need others to step up if it wants to make noise come late July.
