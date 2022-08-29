The season opener for the Rutland High School football team and Essex on Friday night will have a lot of familiarity built in.
Last season, the teams met twice on Rutland's Alumni Field. The first was a season-opening win for the Raiders and the second was a Division I state semifinal win for the eventual-champion Hornets.
Lots of the names will be different when they meet to open the season on Friday, but the goal for both sides remains the same, gaining positive momentum to push forward.
Both sides exchanged scrimmage tape to get an idea of what they'll be up against, but there's nothing that compares to the real thing.
"I'm sure we'll have our hands full. They have a new group and we have a new group," said Rutland coach Mike Norman. "Now, you're really going to find out what you're made of."
The Raiders' senior class last year wasn't a massive one, but it was massive in terms of its talent. Wide receiver and defensive back Slade Postemski was the Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year. Trey Davine was one of the best quarterbacks in the state and the running back duo of Ben Parker and Jack Coughlin was tough to match.
Filling those holes isn't easy, but Rutland has plenty of talent coming back prepping to take on a bigger role.
Senior Eli Pockette took some snaps at quarterback last year and has a load of experience from the 7-on-7 touch football season two years ago when he split quarterbacking duties with his older brother Evan.
Senior Jonah Bassett was a big piece of the puzzle in the passing game as a complement to Postemski at wide receiver and figures to have a big role once again this year.
"Jonah is a good player. He had a great year last year," Norman said. "His season was cut short at the end of last year. He wants to play football in college and he should have a good year."
Tight end Will Fuller, a junior, saw plenty of action in the Raiders offense last year and figures to be right in the thick of things once again, among a host of other receiving targets.
One of the major keys to Rutland's success last year was its ability to keep its running backs fresh. Parker and Coughlin toted many of the carries, but guys like Jaheim Hughes and Jayden Graham also contributed.
Hughes, a senior, and Graham, a sophomore, are back in the fold at running back. Another addition to the backfield is Haiden Jones, a transfer from Burr and Burton Academy.
Senior Luke DelBianco and Tyler Messer figure to be leaders on the offensive line and there are other talented lineman that will play alongside them.
"They've done a real good job," said Norman, a former lineman himself at Norwich University. "We'd like to play seven or eight offensive linemen and five or six defensive linemen. I like our group of linemen."
The Raiders had a strong defense for much of the 2021 season and have contributors from that group coming back.
"You have to be able to stop the run and you have to be able to run the ball, particularly where we live," Norman said. "Last year, I thought we did a decent job there."
During the preseason, Rutland has scrimmaged Division II contender Brattleboro, along with Exeter and Nashua South from New Hampshire.
The Raiders will meet another New Hampshire team in Week 5, when they travel to play Concord.
Rutland opens the season with three straight home games, taking on Essex, the Seawolves and BBA.
Norman stressed the importance of preparation this week, with school starting for all students by Thursday, before Friday's first game.
"We're back to a normal state of things athletically around here," Norman said. "I think the kids are ready to go."
Kickoff for Friday's opener against Essex is set for 7 p.m. at Alumni Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.