PITTSFORD — Two days later, the Fair Haven boys soccer team erased the Taranovich Field jinx with a 3-2 victory over Proctor.
Saturday in the Jimmy T Memorial Showcase, Fair Haven coach Tim Dayton left no doubt he didn’t feel his Slaters played well in a 2-0 loss to Otter Valley.
Monday, they brought more energy and, best of all, said Dayton, finished their opportunities with three nice goals.
“We finished our chances today and that had been our downfall,” Dayton said.
The Slaters came out strong, carving out a 2-0 halftime lead.
Nick Carrabino got the Slaters on the board about 11 minutes into game, running onto a punt by goalkeeper Kole Matta and putting it away.
Matt Finnegan padded the lead 26:31 before the half with a direct kick from 25 yards. He struck it well and placed in the upper corner of the far post.
The Slaters had another great chance minutes later when Proctor keeper Ian French bobbled a ball but his teammate Xavier Lawson cleared it just in front of the goal line.
The Slaters pressed the attack hard in the first half. Airon Stone, Nate Young and Jace Hetrick had serious scoring bids.
Their energized attack might have yielded more were it not for the efforts of Proctor freshman back Scott Landon. He consistently cleared balls in the back and also won an inordinate amount of 50-50 balls before sending them back up the field.
Proctor benefited from an own goal less than 11 minutes into the second half. A Slater was attempting to play the ball back to Matta but sent it inside the far post for a goal that cut the lead in half.
Getting within a goal, energized the Phantoms. They began to rev up their attack the way the Slaters did in the first half.
Levi Petit had a couple of corner kicks that the Phantoms came close to converting.
That is why Hetrick’s strike for the Slaters from 30 yards out was crucial.
“It was definitely an important goal. We needed the energy,” Hetrick said.
Carrabino earned the assist, sliding the ball over to Hetrick who buried it with a line shot.
Minutes later, with 21:18 to go, Joel Denton answered for Proctor to make it 3-2.
Proctor’s Treyton Kimball just missed on a shot wide of the far post for the equalizer and Jack Spaulding came even closer in trying to net the the insurance goal for the Slaters.
The game started a half hour late when it was discovered no officials had been assigned. A message was sent out to all officials and Randy Dewey, who lives in Proctor, was able to make it to Taranovich Field and worked the game alone.
The win hikes the Slaters’ record to 2-9-1 and makes Friday’s home game with Stratton Mountain School a big one with playoff seeding implications.
“The next three practices we will be getting ready for Stratton. We are trying to get a better seed,” Dayton said.
“Our team has been getting better through the whole season,” Hetrick said.
The Phantoms saw their record dip to 5-4-2. They will try to improve their playoff position on Wednesday but the task an imposing one, a road game against 9-2 Sharon Academy.
The game was played in the rain much of the time and the final 10 minutes darkness enveloped Taranovich Field.
It was Proctor’s Senior Game and Petit, Hunter Bridge, French, Kimball, Peter Maass and Lawson were honored before the game.
