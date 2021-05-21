Lindsey Taylor was addressing her Rutland High School JV girls lacrosse teammates. This was not a rah-rah speech. This was far more important than the pre-game speeches from the late Knute Rockne or by Rutland High football coach Mike Norman.
No, this was about life, death and everything in between.
Taylor, a sophomore, had written a paper detailing her lengthy and difficult battle with anorexia. Now, she was reading her words to her teammates.
She wants to share her story in the event it can help even one person from going through the ordeal that she endured.
It had an impact on this very day. When she finished, her teammates clapped and gave her hugs.
One teammate told Taylor that she had just been diagnosed with depression and that her story had already helped her. It had given her the inspiration to triumph over her own problem.
“It made me about cry,” Taylor said.
She hopes this won’t be her last opportunity to tell her story. She feels if she can get the word out, it will help someone avoid being hospitalized as she was and to beat the problem earlier.
“It can be a quicker and smoother recovery if you catch it early. I didn’t,” Taylor said.
Taylor did not recognize the problem herself.
“It started out by just trying to eat healthy,” Taylor said, thinking back to what might have been the origin of her eating disorder as she stood by Alumni Field this week.
“I would say that my Mom noticed it first. She told me that I didn’t look healthy any more. She saw me as looking to thin.”
Her mother was only the first. Others joined the chorus.
“My boyfriend, Mom, friends and Dad told me I needed help,” Taylor said.
Then came her own tip that something was not right.
“I wasn’t able to perform as well in hockey,” Taylor said.
She is a promising goalie on Rutland’s girls ice hockey team. She has trained extensively with professional goalie coaches.
Now, she wasn’t herself in the net. She had to leave the team, She underwent treatment at a facility in Massachusetts called Walden.
She felt that she had betrayed her team.
“I left the seniors in their senior year without a goalie,” Taylor said. “I felt terrible.”
Teammate Sierra McDermott stepped up and played in the goal.
“I was so grateful (to McDermott),” Taylor said.
Eating disorders put a long, rough road in front of the victims.
Taylor would reach one weight goal and then set another.
“You need to get to this weight but once you are there, it will pick a new goal and never stop until you physically and mentally can’t function anymore,” Taylor wrote in the paper that she read to the team.
Every day was a struggle in school. She eats lunch in pottery class and when she would see a classmate not eating any lunch or another having nothing more than a bag of pretzels, it initially made her feel guilty about eating.
Now, she is able to tell herself that she is the one eating the right way, doing what is best for her body.
When you are struggling with any disorder, you tend to think you are on an island. Eventually, you discover that others have experienced something similar.
She had another Rutland High student approach her to tell her that she had once struggled with an eating disorder.
“My Mom found out that some of her friends went through this when they were young,” Taylor said.
Taylor can trace some of the problem back to her middle school years.
“I had a group of friends in middle school and I felt like the odd one out,” she said. “I felt that if I could be a better athlete, I could be more popular.
“But by not eating, I became a worse athlete.”
The disorder not only affects your body, but your brain. Depriving your body of fuel will cause it to stop producing things like dopamine.
When the body stops producing dopamine and other neurotransmitters, you have drastic mood swings.
“I almost lost my boyfriend,” Taylor said.
She considers her boyfriend Nick Passalacqua to be an essential component of her support system, right there with family members.
The step to get treatment is not an easy one because you have no idea that you are slowly killing yourself, Taylor said.
Realizing that you do need treatment is a giant step toward recovery.
The recovery itself, though, is not a smooth road. The recovery is not linear. There are peaks and valleys and those valleys can be very low.
There were times at Walden when Taylor wondered whether or not the treatment was worth it.
“It exhausted me,” she said.
Her parents and boyfriend kept her on course.
There was an exercise that got her to see just how warped her perception was of her body.
You take a string and make a loop that you think would fit around your stomach. Then, you take another piece of string and actually measure your stomach.
“I was shocked,” Taylor said of finding that her perception of her body was nowhere close to reality. “It just blew my mind. I could not believe that my eyes were seeing something that wasn’t real.”
Seeking help was once not even on Taylor’s radar.
“I didn’t talk to anyone. I kept all my feelings to myself,” she said.
Playing lacrosse this spring has been very beneficial.
“Lacrosse has allowed me to discover that there are friends who really care about me,” she said.
It has been a long journey and Taylor is fully aware that it is not over.
“I have to keep reminding myself that it’s just not worth it,” she said of the disorder.
Now, the journey has taken a divergent path. It is the one that has her putting a face on eating disorders and giving an understanding of the problem to others.
It is the reason she consented to be interviewed for this story. It is the reason that she read her five-page paper to her lacrosse teammates. It is the reason she wants to talk to groups in the future.
The ‘E’ in eating disorders stands for empathy in Lindsey Taylor’s world today. She is committed to helping others so that their road will not be as long, so that their battle will not be as arduous.
