Selection Sunday is one of the most highly-anticipated days on the college basketball calendar each year. In Vermont, we have the tri-annual holiday of Pairings Monday.
The third and final of those bracketology days is this upcoming Monday, May 29. meaning the competition leading up to that day couldn’t have higher stakes.
Let’s take a look at the four high school baseball divisions and what races to keep an eye on.
In Division I, it looks like a four-team race to earn the top seed in the state tournament. CVU currently holds that distinction, but South Burlington, Spaulding and Mount Anthony could pounce on that spot if the Redhawks falter.
The Wolves were the closest, just 0.262 index points back, while Spaulding and Mount Anthony are just about half an index point off top seed.
It would be a shock to see Missisquoi fall off the No. 1 line in Division II. Coming into the week, the Thunderbirds were more than a full index point above the next best team Hartford.
The real intrigue might be who gets the No. 2 seed. The Hurricanes, No. 3 Lyndon, No. 4 U32 and No. 5 Peoples Academy are all within about half an index point of each other.
Hartford has a tough week with Bellows Falls, Otter Valley and Burr and Burton on the schedule. If they have a setback, one of the other three could grab that spot.
There’s also a lot of intrigue about the middle of the division. Seeds No. 6 through 11 are all within an index point of each other.
Hazen has the inside track on the top seed in Division III, with its lone loss coming to D-I Spaulding and multiple wins against higher-division opponents.
Green Mountain could grab that spot if the Wildcats falter. The Chieftains are less than half an index point behind coming into the week and should be favored in their last two games.
It would take an act of God for Blue Mountain not to be the No. 1 seed in Division IV. The Bucks are undefeated and more than a full index point ahead of second-place Proctor. Blue Mountain has been the state’s most dominant team in terms of how it’s winning ballgames.
The Phantoms seem to have a solid hold on the No. 2 seed, but nothing is guaranteed in a four-game final week with tough opponents in West Rutland, Rivendell and Mount St. Joseph.
Leland & Gray has come on late in the season, but will need a good final week to hold off MSJ and West Rutland, with Rivendell as a possible spoiler to the party as well.
Let’s jump into the final Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings of the season. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games and previous week’s rankings are in parentheses.
1. CVU 11-2 (3). The Redhawks bounced back nicely from a two-game skid. Pitching has been a major strength in CVU’s wins, something that is incredibly important to have this time of year.
2. South Burlington 12-3 (1). The Wolves were knocked off by a surging Mount Mansfield squad, but were dominant otherwise, allowing just one run across wins against BFA-St. Albans and St. Johnsbury.
3. Mount Anthony 11-3 (2). The Patriots saw their 11-game win streak snapped by rival Burr and Burton, who avenged an earlier loss. That was the first game in a while where a team slowed down MAU’s potent offense.
4. Spaulding 13-1 (4). The Crimson Tide earned a quality win on Saturday against Lyndon, extending their win streak to nine. How they’ll fare against their fellow titans of Division I is still a question to be answered and the playoffs should give us that.
5. Mount Mansfield 10-3 (6). The Cougars are rolling. They’ve won seven straight games since a midseason lull and are pitching with some of the best in the state. Shutting out South Burlington was quite the statement.
6. Burr and Burton 9-4 (7). Beating MAU last week had to be a huge confidence booster for BBA. Two of their losses were by a single run to South Burlington and CVU earlier in the season. This team is a clear state title contender in a sea of many in a wide open Division I.
7. Missisquoi 14-0 (5). The Thunderbirds moving down has more to do with how impressive the D-I contenders have been as of late. This team has been head and shoulders above its competition and looks primed for an undefeated regular season.
8. Hartford 9-2 (10). The Hurricanes were dominant against a very solid Fair Haven team last week. As mentioned, Hartford has a very tough final week of games, which could make or break its chances to nab the No. 2 seed.
9. Rice 9-5 (8). The Green Knights only lost to CVU by a run in their matchup last week. Rice could be dark horse to get to Centennial if it puts together the quality pitching that it has flashed for stretches of the season.
10. Peoples Academy 12-2 (UR). The Wolves had won nine straight heading into the week. There are teams in the division that have played tougher schedules, but Peoples has been mighty impressive.
On the bubble: Blue Mountain, U-32, Lyndon, Hazen, Green Mountain, Colchester, Brattleboro.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. CVU; 2. South Burlington; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. Spaulding; 5. Mount Mansfield.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi Valley; 2. Hartford; 3. Peoples Academy; 4. U-32; 5. Lyndon.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Green Mountain; 3. Thetford Academy; 4. White River Valley; 5. Bellows Falls.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. Proctor; 3. Leland & Gray; 4. West Rutland; 5. MSJ.
