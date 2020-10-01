BRANDON — When Rutland High’s Brady Kenosh found out he was not going to be able to hit people in football this fall, he decided to hit golf balls. He hit them pretty well on Thursday at the Division I Sectionals at Neshobe Golf Club, carding an 82, second on the Raiders’ five-man team to Billy Latkin’s 79.
The Vermont Interscholastic Football League went to a 7-on-7 pass-only, touch game this season, a result of COVID. That caused Kenosh a lot of conflict as he tried to reach a decision.
“It was for two weeks to a month that I was torn. I didn’t know what to do. I talked to a lot of people,” Kenosh said.
“I miss football but I knew I would not have as much fun with 7-on-7 so I decided to try a different sport.”
Rutland coach Jonathan Brisbane said Kenosh picked up the game very quickly.
“When I was 10 years old, I would play like three holes with my father. But I played a lot this summer,” Kenosh said.
“It’s fun. It is challenging. It is frustrating and it is definitely harder to keep your cool than it is in football.”
Brisbane was happy with the Raiders’ performance. They have had stronger and more experienced teams where qualifying for States was almost a foregone conclusion.
This team had to play some of its best golf to have a chance and Brisbane felt they did that.
“They could not fall on their face and they didn’t,” the coach said.
Following Latkin and Kenosh were Dillon Moore with an 83, Jason Ryan at 86 and Liam Mangan with a 106.
“We’re the early leader in the clubhouse,” joked Brisbane after the scores were in for the first two teams on the course. Rutland had edged Burr and Burton Academy by a couple of strokes.
Latkin, his psyche helped by a 15-foot putt he drained on the 10th hole, felt making that putt to save par was the key to his day.
“I hit a chip that wasn’t great and then to make that putt gave me the confidence,” Latkin said.
“Brady coming over from football was a key addition. Everyone played well today. And coach fixing my swing all year helped me.”
Brisbane played NCAA Division I golf as a walk-on at Georgia State. He stepped in this season as the head coach when Rich Alberti opted to step away for at least a year.
“We had some adversity out there today but that is unavoidable,” Brisbane said. “They all got off to a great start.”
Kenosh got off to a terrific start.
“I was 1-over on the first nine. That is as well as I have played,” Kenosh said.
Then the adversity. Kenosh had a 9 on one hole.
The important thing is that he recovered.
“I picked it back up,” he said.
That is the frustration that Kenosh made reference to but his rebound indicated that he is mastering the mental part of the game.
Fourteen teams were vying for the six spots allotted for Wednesday’s State Meet at the Country Club of Barre.
Spaulding High was another and the most difficult task for Crimson Tide coach Jordan Blais was simply assembling the team.
“We had eight guys who all could fill one of these five spots,” Blais said.
“That was the hardest part for me.”
The five finally securing the spots were Garrett Cameron, Dylan Bachand, Brady Lambert, Kieran McNamara and Jamison Mast.
Blais said Cameron, a freshman, has emerged to be a pleasant surprise.
Bachand has also turned up his game several notches.
“He put in a lot of effort this summer. He has come a long way,” Blais said.
The top six teams and five top individuals advance to the State Meet.
The Crimson Tide had some extra incentive to get back to the States because the event will be held on a familiar layout where they can apply a wealth of local course knowledge.
“That is definitely a bonus,” Blais said.
Those spots were won with some great shots on the Neshobe layout.
But the success on Thursday was also the result of diligently putting in the work over the summer months in the mold of Rutand’s Kenosh and Spaulding’s Bachand.
