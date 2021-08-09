The best Vermont swimmers battled it out this weekend at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in the Vermont Swim Association state meet in White River Junction.
Southern Vermont teams were well represented in the meet. Brattleboro took second in Division II, while UVAC was third and Rutland was fourth. In Division II, the Manchester Tritons were second, the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays were third and the Bennington Marauders were fourth. In Division IV, the Quechee Otters were second, Upper Valley Rapids were third and Killington Sharks were fourth.
Woodstock was the winning team in Division V. The other champion teams were Vergennes, St. Albans, Essex and Middlebury.
In the 100-yard individual medley, Killington’s Heidi Alf was fourth in the girls 17-18 division in 1:10.56, six seconds off the winning time. Alf was also fourth in the 100 freestyle, finishing in 1:01.52, while she was sixth in 50 free.
Teammates Julia Baldwin and Paige Fieldhouse were top 10 in the 500 free.
In the girls 15-16 100 IM, CRVS’s Janie Thompson was fifth in 1:09.70, just ahead of teammate Berkley Hutchins. Ari Cioffi was 10th, one spot ahead of Killington’s Logan Knox.
Hutchins had a strong showing in the 100 breaststroke, finishing third in 1:15.35, one spot ahead of Manchester’s Perrin Marion. Hutchins was also fourth in the 50 breaststroke.
Thompson was fourth in the 100 fly, while Rutland’s Emma Cosgrove was seventh. Thompson and Cioffi tied for fifth in the 100 free with a time of 1:03.39. Cioffi was eighth in the 50 free.
Rutland’s Lindsey Taylor took sixth in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:19.11. She was ninth in the 50 back, where Killington’s Quinn Stickney was fifth.
In the girls 13-14 division, Killington’s Sophia Nisimblat won the 100 IM with a time of 1:06.46 and the 50 fly in 28.31 seconds. CRVS’s Savannah Rose was eighth in the 50 fly and 100 free. Rutland’s Olivia Cole-Bugay was 10th in the 100 free.
Rutland’s Emma Wiegers was fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:25.97. She was sixth in the 50 breaststroke, a spot ahead of teammate Selin Kilic. Kilic was 10th in the 50 back.
Nisimblat picked up another win in the 50 free in 26.25 seconds, where Kilic was seventh.
CRVS’s Rowan Caulkins was seventh in the 200 free.
In the girls 11-12 division, CRVS’s Ruby Kiefer was fourth in the 100 fly in 1:27.50 and Kiefer was sixth in the 50 free.
Rutland’s Larissa Syvertson was 10th in the 50 back in 42.64 seconds.
CRVS’s Rem Bammarito was fourth in 100 back and ninth in the 100 IM.
In the girls 9-10 division, Killington’s Iyanna Amos was third in the 50 back in 44.35 seconds and Rutland’s Anna O’Brien was fourth in 51.34 seconds.
Amos was seventh in the 25 back, a spot behind teammate Thea Jacob, and was 10th in the 50 free.
CRVS’s Mollee Thurston was fifth in 50 breaststroke in 51.01 seconds, seventh in the 25 breaststroke and eighth in the 100 IM in 1:44.44. Rory Moran was the top Rutland swimmer in seventh in the 50 breaststroke and 10th in the 25 breaststroke.
Rutland’s Kristin Sweet was fifth in the 50 fly and Clementine Costantino was sixth.
In the girls 8-and-under division, CRVS’s Autumn Lord was second in the 25 breaststroke, 0.02 seconds off the winning pace. Lord was seventh in the 50 free and 10th in 25 back.
CRVS’s Khloe Gauthier had two second-place finishes in the girls 6-and-under division.
In the boys 17-18 division, the Stingrays’ Miles Garvin was the lone competitor in the 200 IM, finishing in 2:35.98. Garvin was third in the 100 breaststroke and 50 breaststroke and fourth in the 100 IM.
Woodstock’s Will Kainen set a VSA record with his time of 26.41 seconds in the 50 breaststroke.
Rutland’s Ethan Courcelle was third in the 50 back in 31.59 seconds, a spot ahead of Killington’s Otto Nisimblat, and fourth in the 50 fly in 28.91 seconds.
Otto Nisimblat was ninth in the 50 free.
In the boys 15-16 division, Rutland’s Brian Stanley was eighth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 45.10 seconds, a spot ahead of CRVS’s Devan Metzger. Metzger was fifth in the 200 free.
Rutland’s Jonathan St. Peter and Stanley were eighth and ninth respectively in the 50 back.
In the boys 13-14 division, CRVS’s Abraham Burek was second in the 50 fly in 31.76 seconds. Rutland’s Griffin Taylor was fourth and Owen Cosgrove was sixth. Burek was also second in the 200 free.
Taylor was third and Burek was fourth in the 100 back, while Taylor took fifth in the 50 back and Burek was seventh. Cosgrove was ninth in the 50 back and sixth in the 100 free. Taylor was eighth in the 50 free.
In the boys 11-12 division, Rutland’s Luke Sunderland was third in the 200 free.
In the boys 9-10 division, CRVS’s Carl Johnson was fourth in the 25 back in 22.14 seconds, where Wesley Reynolds of Rutland was 10th.
In the boys 8-and-under division, Oliver Lord was second in the 100 IM and fourth in the 25 breaststroke.
Luke Kiefer was fourth in the 25 fly in 28.10 seconds and fourth in 50 free in 56.68 seconds. Rutland’s Caleb Sinclair and Connor Monroe were fifth and sixth respectively in the 50 free. Kiefer was eighth in the 25 back and Sinclair was 10th.
Oliver Lord was seventh in the 25 free in 20.59 seconds.
In the boys 6-and-under division, Rutland’s Marcus St. Peter won the 25 back and was second in the 25 free.
