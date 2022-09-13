A team can take plenty from a dominating win, but a game where they really have to dig deep to secure the victory can provide so much more.
A handful of Vermont high school football teams had that experience in Week 2.
In Division I, Hartford was trailing against defending Division I champion Essex midway through the fourth quarter. It was do or die for the Hurricanes and they chose do.
Within the last minute of play, Hartford scored a touchdown to take its first lead and then added another insurance score.
Ezra Mock had a clutch two-point conversion on the initial touchdown and then scored the second touchdown.
To put it in perspective, the Hurricanes scored 16 points within 46 seconds.
In Division II, Brattleboro was inches away from its second loss in a row to open the season, but got 2-yard touchdown pass from Devin Speno to Cam Frost to take the lead with ten seconds left.
In Division III, Mill River was on the brink of losing to rival Otter Valley, but an interception by Ethan Severy swung the momentum, eventually leading to the go-ahead score, and another interception, this time by Taylor Patch, all but secured the win.
Moments like the ones Hartford, Brattleboro and Mill River experienced last week are building blocks. They're wins that can act as a catapult to success moving forward.
Hartford and Brattleboro earn a spot in the top 10 of this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings and Mill River earned a top-five spot in Division III.
Let's jump into this week's rankings. A team's previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. St. Johnsbury 2-0 (2). The Hilltoppers are off to a dream start, beating Hartford and Middlebury teams that had high expectations coming into the season. Quarterback Quinn Murphy looks like one of the best in the state. An 0-2 Essex team that is better than its record lets on is a Week 3 test.
2. Rutland 2-0 (4). Jonah Bassett had himself a career day on Friday with 18 catches, but Rutland is more than just the Bassett show. Their offense has plenty of balance between the passing and running game and that figures to make them as dangerous as any team moving forward.
3. Burr and Burton Academy 2-0 (5). The Bulldogs blasted BFA-St. Albans in Week 2 and look to be returning to the elite play we've grown accustomed to in recent years. Playing at Rutland on Friday is their biggest test yet.
4. CVU 1-1 (1). The Redhawks tested themselves out of state over the weekend playing at Exeter, New Hampshire. Exeter is one of the better programs that the Granite State has to offer, so even in a two-touchdown losing effort, CVU definitely got plenty out of the experience.
5. Bellows Falls 2-0 (3). The Terriers look like the team to beat once again in Division II. Fair Haven is much improved from last year and BF beat them comfortably on Friday. Playing at Mount Anthony this Friday will say a lot about who will take control of D-II heading to the midseason stretch.
6. North Country 2-0 (9). For the second straight week, the Falcons' offense exploded for a huge day. North Country is averaging 44.5 points per game through two games. The Falcons should be favored this Friday against U-32.
7. Mount Anthony 2-0 (7). The Patriots were idle by no fault of their own on Friday when Spaulding didn't have enough numbers to play a game. As mentioned, this Friday's game against Bellows Falls is going to be an absolute treat with the two teams having played in the D-II final last fall.
8. Hartford 1-1 (UR). The Hurricanes bounced back nicely from a Week 1 loss with improbable win against Essex. Those 46 seconds to end the game are a window into the potential Hartford has.
9. Lyndon 1-0 (UR). The Vikings dominated against U-32 on Saturday in what was Lyndon's opener after a Week 1 bye. In a competitive Division II slate, the Vikings look like a contender.
10. Brattleboro 1-1 (UR). The Colonels put up 40 points in a first week loss, but responded well, winning in a different kind of way on Friday against Colchester. Brattleboro has a massive test on Friday playing at Division I Hartford.
On the bubble: Essex, BFA-St. Albans, Windsor, Fair Haven, Rice, Milton.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. St. Johnsbury; 2. Rutland; 3. BBA; 4. CVU; 5. Hartford.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. North Country; 3. MAU; 4. Lyndon; 5. Brattleboro.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. Rice; 3. Fairfax/Lamoille; 4. Milton; 5. Mill River.
