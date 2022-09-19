Jay and Joe McCoy are making an impact in the defensive backfield for a national preseason top-25 program at Hobert College, but their younger brother Jack is carrying on the family name quite well back in their hometown of Manchester.
The elder McCoy brothers were a big part in establishing Burr and Burton Academy as a football power in the state of Vermont. Joe quarterbacked two state championship teams while playing for the Bulldogs.
Jack McCoy has hopes of doing the same with this current crop at BBA. The Bulldogs are 3-0 and look to have as strong a case any in the state to claim the Division I crown.
This past week at Rutland was a big test for BBA. RHS blew the Bulldogs out on their home field last fall, but BBA returned the favor this time around.
The Bulldogs were in control from the opening kick and cruised to a 49-14 win against a fellow unbeaten team in Rutland.
McCoy starred with his dual-threat nature, but he had many weapons, like running back Michael Crabtree and wide receiver Conor McMahon. step up around him.
It was a statement win for BBA in a week that had a few of them.
Bellows Falls made the statement that the Terriers are still the team to beat in Division II. BF earned a 28-13 win against a really strong Mount Anthony club. Two touchdowns out of the break put the Terriers in control for their third straight win to open the season.
Essex made a statement that the defending Division I champions aren't to be counted out. The Hornets knocked off previously-unbeaten St. Johnsbury to win their first game of the season.
The Hornets were right there in their opening two games against Rutland and Hartford and this win figures to be a big confidence booster.
Another previously-unbeaten team to fall was Rice. The Green Knights were blanked by Spaulding who took home its first win on the back of a standout day for quarterback and kicker Zack Wilson.
Heading into Week 4, there are four undefeated teams in the state with the aforementioned BBA and Bellows Falls squads, along with North Country and Windsor.
The Falcons earned a tough win against U-32 and the Yellow Jackets blasted Milton in Week 3.
The Rutland Herald/Times Argus football power rankings see a little bit of a shakeup as the Bulldogs make their way to the top of the dogpile.
Let’s jump into this week’s rankings. A team’s previous week ranking is in parentheses.
1. BBA 3-0 (3). The Bulldogs looked like a well-oiled machine on Friday against a really strong Rutland team. BBA has a ton of elite playmakers that will be tough for clubs to match up with. Hartford is a tough opponent on Saturday.
2. CVU 2-1 (4). The Redhawks were back in state for their game on Friday and they cruised past the Seawolves. With many players back from last year's D-I runner-up, CVU is only getting stronger and stronger.
3. Bellows Falls 3-0 (5). The Terriers look like they're in a tier above the rest in Division II once again. MAU didn't allow BF to rack up a huge point total on Friday, but the Terriers still found a way to win.
4. St. Johnsbury 2-1 (1). The Hilltoppers suffered their first loss in a close battle against Essex and it doesn't get any easier as they welcome CVU to town this week and BBA in Week 5. St. Johnsbury could show a lot with how it does the next two weeks.
5. Rutland 2-1 (3). RHS didn't have an answer for BBA's many weapons on Friday. Rutland will have to put that one in the rear view mirror fast with an always-tough game against Middlebury this week. Their matchups with the Tigers are always close.
6. Hartford 2-1 (8). The Hurricanes took care of business playing Division II Brattleboro in Week 4, but as mentioned, BBA is next. Both teams have elite quarterbacks that are only getting better as the weeks go on, so it should be a fun battle.
7. Essex 1-2 (UR). The Hornets make their debut in this year's rankings after an upset victory against St. Johnsbury. If a few things break Essex's way, it could have been over the .500 mark right now. They are a mighty dangerous team moving forward.
8. North Country 3-0 (6). Quarterback Hayden Boivin looks like one of the best in state, racking up his second straight four-touchdown performance on Friday against U-32. The back half of the Falcons' schedule has some challenging matchups.
9. Mount Anthony 2-1 (7). The Patriots couldn't avenge last year's D-II state championship loss, but still look like a really strong contender to get back to that game. MAU figures to be a favorite against Mount Mansfield on Saturday.
10. Fair Haven 2-1 (UR). The Slaters' offense showed its potential in Saturday's multi-score win against a really good Lyndon team. Friday night's game against Brattleboro could be really tough test.
On the bubble: Windsor, Middlebury, Lyndon, BFA-St. Albans.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. BBA; 2. CVU; 3. St. Johnsbury; 4. Rutland; 5. Hartford.
Division II: 1. Bellows Falls; 2. North Country; 3. Mount Anthony; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Lyndon.
Division III: 1. Windsor; 2. BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille; 3. Rice; 4. Woodstock; 5. Milton.
