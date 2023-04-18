New division, no problem. A handful of Vermont high school baseball teams have made the jump up in division and found great success in the early going.
All three of the non-Division I defending state champions made the move up in division, and between them, they had just one loss heading into Tuesday.
Spaulding is coming off a Division II state title and wasted little time making a statement in its return to Division I for the first time since the 2019 season. The Crimson Tide went blow for blow with defending D-I champion Essex this past Saturday and came out with a 17-13 win.
Spaulding fell behind 8-2 against the Hornets, before storming back to make it 9-9 in the sixth inning. Danny Kiniry had a grand slam in the seventh inning that helped build the Crimson Tide’s lead.
Kiniry and Cole McAllister figure to be big pieces of a powerful Spaulding offense this season. Spaulding’s depth shined in the win against Essex with guys like Matthew Redmond and Damian Giffin stepping up coming off the bench. Redmond was the game’s winning pitcher.
An interesting note about Spaulding’s season is its schedule. The Crimson Tide won’t be playing many Division I opponents like Essex after this opening stretch. Does that lack of elite competition come back to bite them?
One thing the team can fall back on is a winning mentality. Many of these players were on the D-II title team last year and some were on the basketball team that was undefeated up until the state semifinals in the winter.
Peoples Academy is playing in Division II for the first time since 2007. It’s a fresh challenge for a Wolves team that firmly established themselves as one of the elite programs in D-III over the last decade,
Peoples has won the last two D-III state titles and has been at its best in the championship game, allowing just one run across the two games. The Wolves have a cooperative agreement with Stowe and that has paid off big time with their ace Ben Alekson, who pitched a complete game in both state title wins.
Peoples had a setback against Montpelier, another team moving up to D-II, but has been dominant in its other two games, scoring a total of 37 runs across those wins.
The White River Valley baseball team proved all it could in Division IV over the last two seasons, winning state titles both years. This season, the Wildcats make their return to Division III, where they won their first state title in their first year of existence as a school.
The early signs have been great. White River Valley held a very strong Rivendell Academy offense to no runs in its opening game and comfortably beat Leland & Gray its next time out.
The schedule will have its challenges, among them rival Thetford Academy, and a very solid Green Mountain squad. Teams like Bellows Falls and Hazen are incredibly good in D-III as well, but these Wildcats have already proven they will be a contender once again.
Spaulding’s impressive start lands it atop the first Rutland Herald/Times Argus baseball power rankings of the year and Peoples Academy is on the bubble.
Let’s jump into the rankings, which were constructed before Tuesday’s games. Records and analysis are through Monday’s games.
1. Spaulding 3-0. The Crimson Tide announced their presence in Division I in a major way in a offensive-minded win against Essex last week. Offense is looking like it will be their calling card as Spaulding is averaging 12.7 runs per game,
2. South Burlington 2-0. The Wolves’ 1-0 win against Burr and Burton was a big one to open the season, given that BBA figures to be a contender in Division I. They followed it up with a solid 6-3 win against Mount Anthony.
3. CVU 1-0. The Redhawks are a perennial contender in Division I. The Metro division should be stacked once again and they’ve already picked up a divisional win against Rice.
4. Brattleboro 1-0. The Colonels had a dominant win against a really strong Bellows Falls club that has D-III title hopes. An out-of-state contest against Keene will be a challenge this week.
5. Essex 0-1. The Hornets went toe-to-toe with Spaulding in that early-season showdown this past Saturday. Essex won last year’s D-I state title and there’s no reason to think it won’t be right back in the thick of things again.
6. Mount Mansfield 1-0. The Cougars shut out a very solid Division II U-32 squad to open their season. MMU had a tough season last year and is looking to break through. It will be interesting to see if they can build off a nice first win.
7. Missisquoi Valley 3-0. The Thunderbirds have been mighty impressive to open the season with two wins against Division I opponents. Their next two opponents are also in D-I, so there is a chance to make more of a statement.
8. Burlington 1-1. The Seahorses’ pitching has been very solid early in the season, allowing just 3.5 runs per game. Pitching was a big strength for them in the playoffs last season as well.
9. Burr and Burton 0-2. The Bulldogs haven’t won either of their games, but were right there in both against elite opponents. They have a stretch of games coming up where they should be favored and could rattle off some wins.
10. Milton 2-0. The Yellowjackets have already proven they can win in different ways, using pitching to lead the way in their opener and offense to key their second win. They look like a contender once again.
On the bubble: St. Johnsbury, Hartford, Fair Haven, Peoples Academy, Lyndon.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. Spaulding; 2. South Burlington; 3. CVU; 4. Brattleboro; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Missisquoi Valley; 2. Milton; 3. Hartford; 4. Fair Haven; 5. Peoples Academy.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. White River Valley; 3. Bellows Falls; 4. Thetford Academy; 5. Vergennes.
Division IV: 1. Blue Mountain; 2. Rivendell; 3. West Rutland; 4. Proctor; 5. Mount St. Joseph.
