Tuesday will be night many remember in Vermont high school boys basketball.
It was the night that three of the state's most elite Division I clubs suffered losses.
In Woodstock, the Rutland boys basketball team forced overtime with a buzzer-beating 3 by Eli Pockette, but the Raiders couldn't keep up with the pesky Wasps in the extra session. It was Rutland's first loss since losing to Rice earlier in the season.
The Green Knights themselves were upset by a previously-winless Mount Mansfield team in a game that went right down to the wire.
St. Johnsbury was the lone D-I team with an unblemished record heading into Tuesday's action, but a surging CVU team made sure the Hilltoppers wouldn't come out of it the same way.
In one fell swoop, Division I's elite fell.
So what about those teams that knocked them off? These aren't easily beaten clubs, so how did they do it?
When it comes to Woodstock and Mount Mansfield, it's about teams that are much better than their records let on.
The Wasps gave Division II heavyweight Fair Haven all they could handle a week and a half ago and have played other elite clubs like Hartford, Rivendell and White River Valley just as competitively.
As evidence from football season, Woodstock has a lot of athletic talent running through its school and its a hard-working bunch. Tuesday was one of those nights where the hard work shined through.
Throw away the Cougars' previously-winless record. Mount Mansfield is team that no D-I opponent has been underestimating this year.
It all came together on Tuesday against Rice, but just a few days before that win, MMU lost to CVU by just two points. It has to be factored in that their losses to Hartford and North County were by single digits and losses to Rutland and St. Johnsbury were extremely competitive as well.
And then there's CVU. It's tough to even call them a spoiler, the category of teams Woodstock and Mount Mansfield arguably fall into. If anything, the Redhawks deserve to be right there in the conversation with St. Johnsbury, Rice and Rutland for the best team in D-I.
CVU has been on a tear as of late, winning eight in a row, including a 4-0 mark this past week. It's time to put some respect on the Redhawks' name.
St. Johnsbury, Rice and Rutland won't see too much of a fall in this week's Rutland Herald/Times Argus boys basketball power rankings after their losing efforts, but their losses have allowed for a new No. 1 to emerge.
That new No. 1 is Division II Montpelier, where guard Jonah Cattaneo is 74 points away from the 1,000-point mark in his high school career. Cattaneo, who transferred back to Montpelier after a year at South Burlington, is also 244 points away from breaking former Solon Dave Nelson's all-time school points record of 1,172.
Let's jump into this week's rankings. Records and analysis are through Tuesday's games and last week's rankings are in parentheses.
1. Montpelier 10-1 (3). While the teams ahead of them lost this week, the Solons keep on winning. Of their two wins, beating an always-elite Williamstown club by 25 points is extra impressive.
2. St. Johnsbury 8-1 (1). The Hilltoppers have tasted defeat, but they should be just fine. There are a couple really tough games in the coming weeks, but for the two on the docket ahead of next week's rankings, St. Johnsbury should be favored.
3. Rice 9-2 (2). The Green Knights are not invincible. That has been made clear these last few weeks, but they are a state championship contenders in D-I and should rack up many more wins before the regular season concludes.
4. CVU 10-2 (2). It was a dream week for the Redhawks, four wins in four tries. The win against St. Johnsbury was the cherry on top for a team that is surging at the right time of year. If weather permits, can they beat Rice on Friday?
5. North Country 11-0 (5). Division III Vergennes gave the Falcons a little bit of a scare over the weekend, but North Country came back and got the job done. Only two undefeated clubs remain in boys basketball. The Falcons are one of them.
6. Rutland 7-2 (4). The Raiders see a little bump down after the Woodstock loss. Half of Rutland's games the rest of the way are against league opponents. This is where the Raiders need to flex their muscles and maintain their grip on their elite status.
7. Spaulding 10-2 (8). The Crimson Tide's only two losses are to Montpelier. Spaulding picked up two more wins this week and should be looking at a very high seed in the Division II tournament. A couple tough tests loom, but they should be favored in most games the rest of the way.
8. MSJ 10-1 (10). The Mounties came up with arguably their biggest win of the season on Monday, edging rival Fair Haven. Veteran leader Andre Prunty stepped up down the stretch, just as he has many times before for MSJ. Another tough team comes to McDonough Gymnasium on Thursday with Hartford.
9. Fair Haven 8-1 (7). The loss to MSJ is just a minor setback for a Slaters team that has hopes of a run in the Division II tournament. Junior guard Sawyer Ramey is playing some of the best basketball of his high school career and will be a driving force in their success.
10. Hartford 9-2 (9). The Hurricanes did a great job bouncing back after a loss to Fair Haven, with wins against Windsor and Springfield. The next week or so will be a gauntlet for Hartford with MSJ on Thursday and matchups with Otter Valley and Woodstock, both better than what their record says, after that.
On the bubble: Hazen, Rivendell, Essex, BFA-St. Albans, South Burlington, Winooski, Long Trail, U-32, White River Valley.
TOP FIVES
Division I: 1. St. Johnsbury; 2. Rice; 3. CVU; 4. Rutland; 5. Essex.
Division II: 1. Montpelier; 2. North Country; 3. Spaulding; 4. MSJ; 5. Fair Haven.
Division III: 1. Hazen; 2. Winooski; 3. 3. Vergennes; 4. Williamstown; 5. Green Mountain.
Division IV: 1. Rivendell; 2. Long Trail; 3. White River Valley; 4. Blue Mountain; 5. Danville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.