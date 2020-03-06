They aren't twins separated at birth but there are some remarkable similarities between Saturday's Division II boys finalists.
Fair Haven loves a fast pace and so does Montpelier.
One description fits key guards on both sides to a T. Same story on both teams' best big men.
Both teams play with a lot of energy, are creative on offense and intense on defense, and are well stocked with 3-point shooters.
The ball goes up at 3:45 p.m. at Barre Auditorium and the matchup between the No. 1, 22-1 Slaters and No. 3, 20-3 Solons could be the best of the day.
"He impressed me. He's really clever. He gets where he wants to go on the floor very easily. He's the engine that drives them."
That's Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost and he sounded like he was talking about one of his own guards.
He was referring to Montpelier's Jonah Cattaneo.
Solons coach Nick Foster reacted to Prenevost's assessment.
"Sounds like the Ramey kid," he said, referring to Slaters guard Sawyer Ramey.
The best thing yet for Vermont basketball fans is that they'll be seeing both for years to come. Ramey is a freshman and Cattaneo a sophomore.
That means more driving and scoring with a high kiss off the glass (as in Montpelier's win over U-32 this week) for Cattaneo and more driving and dazzling no-look passing for Ramey in the near future.
Fair Haven goes for its second title in three years and the Solons their first since 2005.
The key cogs inside are also tough to tell apart. They are Fair Haven's Joey Gannon and Montpelier's Leo Riby-Williams. Both, at around 6-4 to 6-5, are athletic and elusive and can score inside but are integral to their teams with the ability to track down rebounds in traffic. Either can also pop out and hit the trey.
"Like the Gannon kid, Leo is really active without the ball and it's hard to stay connected to him," Foster said.
The Solons have had a half-dozen players lead the team in scoring and Fair Haven nearly as many, with the brunt of the scoring coming from an extraordinary group of non-senior guards which includes Ramey, Zack Ellis and Kohlby Murray.
Murray lit up the Aud with 30 in the semifinals ("Talk about fearless'" said Foster of Murray's 7-for-8 showing from 3-point range) and Ellis also recently had a 30-point game. Cattaneo had 26 in the quarterfinals.
The starters for Fair Haven are the three guards, plus Gannon and Aubrey Ramey. Ben Gambill, Tyler Ricker and Izaak Donahue were Montpelier's other starters at the Aud this week.
Signature games for both make even their paths to Barre conjure similarities, even though, in Montpelier's case, it's arguable that the signature game was a loss.
For Fair Haven, it was a game after their only loss of the season, against Mill River.
The No. 1 Slaters have won every game decisively ever since, with a realization coming about with a victory at D-I Brattleboro.
"That Saturday game probably made our season," Prenevost said. "That was probably the best game of our season. That got us right back on track.
"(The loss) did prompt us to focus on a few things. (Mill River) did expose us and once in awhile you need something like that."
Two weeks before the Slaters' trip to Brattleboro, Montpelier went to Rice and lost to D-I's top seed by three.
"After that it just seemed like it didn't matter what our matchups were," said Foster. "Once we played with Rice is seemed like we could just prepare."
Both teams like to work off transition and a big key will be keeping guards in front of them.
"It looks like they can (match up)," Prenevost said. "And that could be a problem if it's a halfcourt slugfest."
Foster speculated that Fair Haven might present his team's toughest defensive matchup of the season.
"How do we contain the dribble drive and contest the (outside) shots? I have seem some film and we've seen them score at the rim. It's one of those things where you have to pick your poison."
The Solons get an edge in bench depth with players like Hans Dzonbec, who came in to get Montpelier out to a double-digit lead in its semis victory over rival U-32: a team that had beaten them twice by a total of seven points this year.
Fair Haven's most reliable benchman is Andrew Lanthier and the Slaters don't miss a beat when he subs into the frontcourt.
Going to a zone against U-32's dribble-drive offense was a big boost for Montpelier and now the Solons will be challenged against a Slaters team that whips the ball around the perimeter effectively and creates space.
"'Pace and space,' that has been kind of our mantra," Prenevost says.
"We are going to have to have to have our 'A' game. I would think they seem to want to push the ball … I would hope that they would want to play in open space. We're going to try to play the way we want to play.
"There will be no tweaking."
This is the final chapter for two teams that had the look of favorites from the get-go.
"We've been on the doorstep four or five times in the last five years," Foster said. "'They were really focused coming into the year."
Prenevost, who seeks his third title at Fair Haven, is proud of a group that knew many eyes were on them from the start of the season.
"It's quite an accomplishment," he said. "We didn't surprise anyone. Everybody we played gave us their best shot."
And now, one more time.
