Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Periods of snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 31F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.