Sometimes it’s that one little nudge in your life that puts you on the right path. Rutland’s Ralph Musella, an independent college admissions coach, suggested that 2020 Rutland High School graduate Sophia Tedesco take a look at St. Michael’s College.
She did and now she is enjoying a life wrapped in purple, a good bit of it in the sports arena.
She is the manager for the Purple Knights men’s basketball team and is also a rugby player and president of the rugby club.
“St. Michael’s was not on my original list for college applications. Ralph Musella told me that he went there and he said that I should take a look at it,” Tedesco said.
Tedesco went to Mount St. Joseph for her first two years of high school before transferring to Rutland.
She played on two state championship basketball teams at MSJ.
That made gravitating to basketball at SMC a natural move. It began when she stayed on campus to work over the summer. Many of the men’s basketball players were also there and she became friends with several of them.
It was mentioned to her that the Purple Knights needed a second student manager and so she added another hat to her college life.
The St. Michael’s men’s basketball has been the bottom feeder of the Northeast-10 Conference in recent years but this season, under coach Eric Eaton, the signs are there that the Purple Knights are turning the corner. The Knights boast a 6-5 record and are 2-3 in the NE-10 as they get ready for Saturday’s game at Mercy College.
“Coach Eaton is the most dedicated coach I have ever seen,” Tedesco said. “He puts so much drive and effort into every day.”
It was McKenzie Traska from back home in Rutland who brought Tedesco to a rugby practice at St. Michael’s when Traska was a senior and Tedesco a freshman.
“She brought me to practice but there were no games that year because of COVID,” Tedesco said.
This sophomore year she had surgery on her knee and was unable to play but became president of the school’s rugby club.
She had found a new sport and one that she loved.
“It is very different from every other sport. It is a different level of competition and drive at the practices and games. And everyone on the team is really nice,” Tedesco said.
She wore the green of Mount St. Joseph and the red of Rutland during her high school years.
Now, her college life is wrapped in purple and it is a special one.
