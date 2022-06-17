Neshobe Golf Club is hosting the third of four men's Vermont Amateur qualifiers on Sunday at the Brandon course.
Qualifiers have already taken place this month at Rutland Country and Country Club of Barre and Williston Golf Club hosts the final qualifier on Thursday.
The Vermont Amateur golf tournament is scheduled for July 5 to July 7 at Brattleboro Country Club.
Tee times for the Neshobe qualifier:
10 a.m.
William Hadden, Dorset Field Club; John Franzoni, Neshobe Golf Club.
10:10 a.m.
Adam Picard, Vermont National; Adam Mimran, Stowe Golf Club.
10:20 a.m.
Nathan Benoit, Champlain Country Club; Jason Balch, The Golf Club at Equinox; Thomas Deck, Dorset Field Club.
10:30 a.m.
Christopher Wood, Champlain Country Club; Mike Shea, Rutland Country Club; Christopher Wilson, Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
10:50 a.m.
JJ McDevitt, Mount Snow Country Club; Caleb Keyes, Manchester Country Club; Paul Fine-Lease, Ralph Myhre Golf Course.
11 a.m.
Sam Myers, Champlain Country Club; Andrew Trask, Manchester Country Club; Aaron Wood, Mount Anthony Country Club.
11:10 a.m.
Josh Cohen, Fox Run Golf Club; Sean Keogh, Lakeside Golf Club; Luke Hopkins, Stowe Golf Club.
11:20 a.m.
Raimon Bleda-Vilalta, Stowe Golf Club; Raymond Bostock, Rutland Country Club; Kyle Anderson, Vermont National.
11:30 a.m.
Dave Slayton, Lakeside Golf Club; Stephen Hayes, Rocky Ridge Golf Club; Oliver Mauk, Stratton Mountain Country Club.
11:50 a.m.
Harrison Digangi, Dorset Field Club; Lucas Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course; Mathew Smith, Manchester Country Club.
12 p.m.
Brady Hathorn, The Quechee Club; Alex Tilgner, Stowe Golf Club; Bruce Gwin, Lake St. Catherine Country Club.
12:10 p.m.
Ollie Taylor, Lakeside Golf Club; Patrick Shea, Vermont National; Michael Cunavelis, Rocky Ridge Golf Club.
12:20 p.m.
Brett Grigsby, Manchester Country Club; Steve Hiner, Brattleboro Country Club; Tyler Smith, Lakeside Golf Club.
12:30 p.m.
Carver Scott, Bellows Falls Country Club; Thomas Ellingsen, Williston Golf Club; Sophal Mao, Rocky Ridge Golf Club.
