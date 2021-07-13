Often, the point of entry into a sport can be a challenge. Whether it’s the cost or the equipment, among a host of other things, there can be barriers. Tennis in the Parks is aiming to break those barriers down.
The program partners with local parks and recreation departments and is giving youth and adults the chance to learn the game of tennis and hopefully foster a further love for the sport.
Tennis in the Parks, which has many programs throughout New England, is in its third year in Vermont, and this year, it added Rutland to a list of towns hosting the program, along with Castleton, Barre City, Randolph and Winooski.
Karen Didricksen is the Vermont representative for the U.S. Tennis Association’s New England region, which runs the program.
“My job is to promote tennis in Vermont,” Didricksen said.
Tennis in the Parks is doing just that.
The grassroots program started with just a youth component for kids grades 1-8, but has grown to include an adult session.
This program uses modified tennis balls, age-appropriate rackets, court sizes and engaging activities that help players successfully learn and play the game quicker.
Each player that signs up gets a racket, ball and shirt, all of which they can keep.
“Sometimes I feel like Johnny Appleseed, giving out rackets,” Didricksen joked.
The program in Rutland currently has 18 players across the two age brackets. The Castleton program has 22 players.
Each session is led by an approved USTA coach. The coach in Rutland is Jim Taggart, a Wallingford resident, who works with both the youth and adult groups at the Rotary Park Tennis Courts on North Main Street.
All USTA coaches are background screened and have to be qualified to a certain level within the game.
“We just trying to get rackets into people’s hands and hopefully, they grow to like and get into the sport,” Didricksen said.
Often, parks and recreation departments have the facilities to house such programs, but don’t have the coaches to make it happen.
USTA’s Tennis in the Parks works to alleviate those issues with its own coaches and the equipment it provides to the players in the program.
The program also provides itself on its affordability. For a resident in the youth program, it costs $60, and for a non-resident, it costs $71. A resident in the adult program pays $70 and a non-resident pays $81.
The youth program started on July 5 in Rutland runs every Monday from 4-6:15 p.m. until Aug. 9. The adult program, for those 18 years and older, opened up on July 8 and runs every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. until August 12.
“Vermont is a small state,” Didricksen said. “We’re just trying to expose tennis to as many people as we can.”
For more info on Tennis in the Parks, visit https://www.usta.com/en/home/play/youth-tennis/programs/newengland/tennis-in-the-parks.html.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
