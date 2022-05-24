INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
MAY 26-28
GIRLS SINGLES
ROUND OF 32
Bea Molson (MMU) vs. Fionna Legg (Essex), 2 p.m. Sophia Strousse (Rice) vs. Tovah Williams (U-32), 12:30 p.m. Olivia Shipley (Rutland) vs. Scarlet Carrara (Middlebury), 11:30 a.m. Tenzin Tselha (South Burlington) vs. Gussie Guyette (BHS), 11:30 a.m. Izzy Partilo (South Burlington) vs. Skyla Bodeo-Lomickey (St. J), 2 p.m. Lydia Hodgeman (BFA) vs. Kelsey Thomas (Colchester), 12:30 p.m. Tabitha Bastress (CVU) vs. Carolina Ciardello (Rice), 11:30 a.m. Victoria Podda (BBA) vs. Daphne Lassner (Montpelier), 11:30 a.m. Georgia Wool (BHS) vs. Anna Wolters (Rice), 2 p.m. Alex Faucher (BBA) vs. Kendall Spencer (Colchester), 12:30 p.m. Charlotte Stevens (Stowe) vs. Scarlett Wagner (Essex), 12:30 p.m. Avela Kniffin-Krull (MMU) vs. Lindsay Beer (CVU), 12:30 p.m. Mary Fowler (St. J) vs. Ella Maynard (South Burlington), 2 p.m. Olivia Andrews (Rutland) vs. Sage Bennett (South Burlington), 12:30 p.m. Lulu Barr-Brandt (BHS) vs. Julia Bartlett (Middlebury), 12:30 p.m. Julia Biedermann (Stowe) vs. Phoebe Richardson (Colchester), 2 p.m.
GIRLS DOUBLES
ROUND OF 32
Match 1: Grace Marroquin and Lili Diemer (Rice) vs. Ada Mrull and Irian Adii (MMU) Match 2 Sarah Lahmadi and Madelyn Nonni (Essex) vs. Maeve McCullagh and Jeannie Bourassa Colchester), 12:30 p.m.
ROUND OF 16
Gabrielle Doehla and Kate Tilger (Stowe) vs. Winner Match 1, 5 p.m. McKenna and Maya Bakowski (St. J) vs. Maia Franchetti and Emma McDonald (Colchester), 5 p.m. Dahlia Rubin and Leah Wells (BHS) vs. Ivy Howard and Melissa Rosowski (South Burlington), 5 p.m. Gabby Sneddon and Libby Stevens (Rice) vs. Addie Maurer and Ariel Toohey (CVU), 2 p.m. Wynne Adamson and Lilla Erdos (South Burlington) vs. Erin Fina and Cassie Bastress (CVU), 5 p.m. Kate McCullagh and Hanna Wilkins (Colchester) vs. Ella Lipkin and Mattie Howes (BHS), 5 p.m. Annabel Stevens and Carly Miller (Stowe) vs. Phoebe Henderson and Millie Boardman (CVU), 5 p.m. Anna Jenemann and Libby Westbrook (BHS) vs. Winner Match 2, 5 p.m.
BOYS SINGLES
ROUND OF 64
Match 1: Nick Vinson (MMU) vs. Nixon Malik (Woodstock), 11 a.m. Match 2: Ian Applegate (North Country) vs. Jorge Trade (St. J), 11 a.m. Match 3: Ben Luna (Brattleboro) vs. TJ Guffey (Stowe), noon Match 4: Cole Baitz (Harwood) vs. Sam Molson (MMU), 11 a.m.
ROUND OF 32
Hugo Crainich (BHS) vs. Winner Ma
tch 1, 2 p.m. Charlie Mjaanes (CVU) vs. Kellan Bartlett (Middlebury), 11 a.m. Asa Kobik (MAU) vs. Bo Graves (Stowe), noon James Bialas (South Burlington) vs. Andre de Souza (Hartford), noon Derin Suren (Essex) vs. Kayl Humke (U-32), 1 p.m. Aidan Greer (CVU) vs. Christo Buckley (BBA), 1 p.m. Chris Bialas (South Burlington) vs. Caden Mercer (Colchester), noon Nathan Kim (Brattleboro) vs. Winner Match 2, 1 p.m. Sriram Sethuranan (South Burlington) vs. Winner Match 3, 1 p.m. Ziggy Babbott (CVU) vs. Clyde Malhotra (Middlebury), noon August Rinehart (BHS) vs. Ethan Michaels (Hartford), 1 p.m. Luis Vilanova (BBA) vs. Bernardo Barrios (St. J), 1 p.m. Will Downey (BHS) vs. Janosh Edelman (Colchester), noon Aidan Cance (Middlebury) vs. Frederik Heineking (St. J), noon Eli Pay (Essex) vs. Kaelen Lundberg (Woodstock), 11 a.m. Nick O’Donnell (BBA) vs. Winner Match 4, 2 p.m.
BOYS DOUBLES
ROUND OF 32
Match 1: M. Vinson and P. Vinson (MMU) vs. V. Gupta and W. Bradley (South Burlington), 2 p.m. Match 2: J. Medina and N. Bushey (MMU) vs. M. Naylor and W. Taggard (Brattleboro), 3 p.m. Match 3: L. Suchomel and B. Newton (Middlebury) vs. C. Selssen and J. Labrie (Colchester), 3 p.m. Match 4: J. Marhefka and M. Biedermann (Stowe) vs. J. Bingle and Z Mjaanes (CVU), 2 p.m. Match 5: A. Klemm and K. Thomas (Colchester) vs. R Stein and L. Morton (Burlington), 2 p.m. Match 6: L Repp and I Ritter (MMU) vs. D. Ho and L. St. Hilaire (Essex), 2 p.m. Match 7: E. Giradinger and J. Heller (Brattleboro) vs. T. Miller and J. Lacouciere (Essex), 3 p.m. Match 8: P. Guffey and J. Brown (Stowe) vs. J. Bradley and Y Zheng (South Burlington), 3 p.m. Match 9: I Ariderson and J. Murray (Middlebury) vs. L. Arrington and B. Allen (BBA), 2 p.m.
ROUND OF 16
