In high school tennis, eyes are always fixated on the battle at No. 1 singles. It’s both teams best players going head-to-head in something that often sets the complexion for the match.
Rising to the level where your coach and your teammates trust you in that crucial spot takes time and it’s an adjustment many standout tennis players are having to make this season.
This isn’t the normal transition to the top spot. With last spring’s season being canceled, many tennis players are finding the jump is even bigger than normal.
RHS BOYSThe Rutland boys tennis team has a pair of seniors it will rely upon at the top of its singles flight.
Augie Louras and Brady Kenosh will be the team’s No. 1 and 2 singles players. Louras was normally in the No. 3 to 4 singles range his last season as a sophomore and Kenosh was in a similar range.
“It’s too bad that they didn’t get to play last season. They probably would have been No. 2 or 3 singles for us,” said Ravens coach Rob Purdy. “They’ll be especially important for us. It’s a big learning curve going to those top spots.”
Oliver Hamilton, Zachary Nelson and Graham Seidner will be singles players as well. Freshman Ben Cerreta is another option at singles.
“He could break through into the lineup. Where he fits is to be determined,” Purdy said.
Tyler Carroll, Matt Goulette and Reed Martin are seniors and they’ll most likely be playing in the doubles flights.
Jack Beach, Robin Rushing and Zakaria Arshad are other players that will find roles.
With the lack of a season last year, a lot of teams are mixing and matching to find the best fits.
“A lot of teams are in the same boat with their lineups a bit in flux,” Purdy said.
Purdy is grateful the season will be mostly normal, something his team needed.
“This spring season has more stability than (fall and winter) had,” Purdy said. “The kids have been positive and had a great attitude. This is one of the only times they can hang out with their buddies.”
Rutland hosts South Burlington on Saturday at 11 a.m.
RHS GIRLSThe Rutland girls tennis team will rely on its four returning players in a big way this season.
Senior Eva Menconi and junior Olivia Shipley saw the most action of the girls on the 2021 team when tennis was played in 2019.
“They both played regularly two years ago,” said Ravens coach Mary Haskell.
Senior E.A. Rushing played some in 2019, but was held out for part of the season with an injury. Junior Olivia Andrews is the other returning player.
“They’ll probably be our 1 through 4 singles in some combination. We’re still trying to figure that out,” Haskell said.
The rest of the roster is comprised of freshmen and sophomores, so there’s a definite learning curve in play.
Haskell has had to get accustomed to those players strengths and weaknesses. Haskell teaches math at RHS, but typically teaches the upper grades, so she’s had to get to get to know the younger crop.
Most of the new faces on the court are athletes in other sports, so the athleticism is there. It’s just about honing those skills in a tennis-sense.
“The hand-eye coordination is there,” Haskell said. “They’re all doing well and they’re hungry to learn.”
Freshman Anna Gallipo and Arrika Patorti, both hockey players, are out for this year’s team. Sophomore Brooke Schaffer and freshmen Emma Barclay and Bethany Solari are other additions.
Haskell is assisted by Tammy Landon, who is the junior varsity coach. Landon runs The Gymnasium in Rutland and has coached various high school sports, among them tennis, basketball and softball.
She also coached field hockey at Castleton University from 2004 to 2013 and women’s lacrosse from 2007 to 2011. On top of that, she’s an adjunct professor at Castleton and she officiates high school field hockey.
“She has a lot of experience. It’s great to have her around,” Haskell said.
Rutland is at Bellows Falls on Saturday at 11 a.m.
MSJ GIRLSThe Mount St. Joseph girls tennis team is focusing on the fundamentals in early practices.
It’s a necessity with seven of their 10 players being new to the team this year.
“The new girls are athletic and enthusiastic and competitive,” said MSJ coach Gary Thompson. “We’re having to build from the ground up, teaching strokes and positioning.”
The compressed preseason hasn’t made the process of getting girls up to speed any easier. Normally, practices would begin in March, but with the winter season extended multiple weeks, it made the crunch between the first day of practices and competition even tighter. School vacation throws another wrinkle in.
“It’s a challenge,” Thompson said. “With school vacation this week, we haven’t been able to practice as much, so we’ll have to hit practice hard next week.”
Thompson knows he can rely on his three returners to help guide the incoming group. Lucy Gallo, Pearl Bellomo and Sophia Hussak return from the 2019 club.
“They’ll be our top three singles players. We just have to figure out in which order,” Thompson said.
The Mounties expect to grow as their players get more experience.
“We’ll know a lot more after the first match. We have a lot of matches to get in before the end of May,” Thompson said.
MSJ is at Burr and Burton next Thursday to open its season.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.