FAIR HAVEN — After losing 19 players from a team that fell to Fair Haven in the semifinals of the Division II postseason, Bellows Falls coach Bob Lockerby said his team had some things to learn and was a work in progress.
The Terriers appear to be quick learners and figured out on Friday night that the best recipe for playing winning football was a tried-and-true Bellows Falls precept: Rely on a punishing ground game and hang your hat on a rugged defense.
The Terriers played stout defense from the get-go and hit their offensive stride in the second period and ground out a 26-0 victory over Fair Haven on Friday night in an early-season showdown between Division II rivals at Thomas E. LaPlaca Field.
The win is the second-straight for the 2-1 Terriers, while Fair Haven dropped to 1-2.
Once it got rolling, the Terrier ground game was punishing and productive, rolling up 357 yards.
Junior running back Jed Lober led the charge, racking up 175 yards on 18 carries with a 39-yard touchdown ramble. Lober’s running mate, sophomore Jeb Monier, was a perfect complement, rushing for 149 yards on 17 carries with touchdown runs of 66, 7 and 16 yards. Monier also kicked a pair of extra points.
Meanwhile, the “Purple Gang” defense blew up the Fair Haven offense, holding the Slaters to 162 yards from scrimmage and nine first downs. BF shut down the Slater running game, limiting Fair Haven to 65 yards on the ground. BF wreaked havoc on the Slater passing game, rushing hard and chasing Slater QB Evan Reed around all evening. Reed could only muster 97 yards while completing 13-of-24 passes for a mere 97 yards, sacking him three times and intercepting him twice.
In fairness, Fair Haven was missing three starters, sidelined with concussions sustained last weekend at Lyndon.
The full moon was just beginning its rise when the Bellows Falls offense began to click. As the clock ticked away in the second quarter, the Terriers moved the ball and finally broke loose of the Slater defense when Monier blasted off tackle and rambled 66 yards to break the scoreless deadlock.
Then, with a handful of seconds left in the opening half, the Terriers pulled off a lightning-quick, four-play, 48-yard scoring drive capped by Monier’s second TD run of 7 yards to build a 14-0 lead into the half.
Penalties and poor execution killed the Slaters, who were flagged four times for 30 yards, reversing two big plays in the first half. Meanwhile, the Terrier pass rush got to Reed, while Fair Haven running backs Dylan Lee (27 yards) and Kohlby Murray (39 yards) had nowhere to go. Fair Haven could only muster three first downs and 63 total yards from scrimmage.
Lober, Monier and sophomore Harrison Gleim took turns pounding into the Slater defense and wore away at the Big Blue defense.
BF found paydirt on its second offensive series of the second half with Lober doing the heavy lifting, carrying the ball on five of six plays for 85 yards, including a 39-yard burst for a TD, upping the score to 20-0 with seven seconds left in the third.
The Terriers capped the resounding win when Monier topped an eight-play, 62-yard march with his third score, a 16-yard scat through the Slater defense.
Bellows Falls will go for its third-straight win, traveling to Lyndon next Saturday, while the Slaters hope to regain their winning ways at Mount Anthony on Friday.
