When they recently named Castleton University’s annual Thanksgiving weekend men’s ice hockey tournament the Terry Moran Invitational Tournament, it was an open net goal on a breakaway — a sure thing. Who else’s name could be attached to the event?
“There would be no hockey at Castleton without Terry Moran,” said former Castleton president Dave Wolk.
“When I took over at Castleton (2001), Terry was in my ear, saying, ‘Dave, you’ve got to start hockey.’”
Wolk knew Moran and his family. Wolk’s son Adam had played youth hockey in Rutland with Moran’s son T.J. and Duffy.
It did not take much convincing. Wolk knew about the Ontario native’s extensive hockey background. Moran had played for St. Lawrence University, had a playing stint in the American Hockey League and had been a college coach.
“He knew so much about the college hockey landscape,” Wolk said.
“Hockey would not have happened at Castleton were it not for Terry Moran. There is no question about that.”
And so it was that hockey was born at Castleton for the 2003-04 season.
Alex Todd was at a coaching conference in Florida when Clarkson coach Mark Morris told him that Terry Moran was looking for him.
The name did not ring a bell back then so Todd asked Morris who Terry Moran was.
Todd still recalls the answer.
“He told me, ‘Terry has been around and he knows many, many hockey people,’” Todd said.
He obviously knew enough about Todd, a former Union hockey player and an assistant coach at that point, to believe enticing him to apply for the head coaching job at Castleton was the right thing to do for the program.
“He told me that Castleton and Rutland was a great spot for hockey,” Todd said.
Todd believes he spent his first night in Rutland sleeping in the Moran basement.
Todd took over for the 2005-06 season and had a great eight-year run that included a 22-4-1 record in 2010-11.
Todd said that when Moran was an assistant coach on his staff that he was content to stay in the background.
“He let Dave Wolk and the administration do their thing. But when there was a hiccup, he would step in.
“Once there was a budget issue and we were told that we had to take vans to a game in Middlebury. Terry stepped in and wrote a check for a coach bus.
“Anytime you asked for something, he always said ‘yes’ it was never ‘no.’”
“I was so glad they named the Thanksgiving tournament after him,” Wolk said.
When current Castleton coach Kyle Richards played for Castleton, Moran was an assistant coach, a position he holds on Richards’ staff today.
“He is our eye in the sky,” Richards said of Moran.
That is an apt description. Moran no longer coaches from the bench but rather from the media area high above the Spartans’ bench.
He will yell encouragement and advice to the Spartans from that vantage point.
“Move your feet,” he shouted during the recent game against St. Michael’s College.
He sometimes directs a well-timed barb at an official.
He comes down from his “tower” to the locker room for each intermission.
“He comes down to put his two cents in and sometimes gives the guys a little pep talk. He is a huge asset to our program,” Richards said.
It was in 2012 that Moran received the John “Snooks” Kelly Founders Award presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association. The award is named for the famous Boston College coach and honors people in the coaching profession who have contributed to the overall growth and development of hockey in the United States.
There is a similar award at Castleton named for Moran. The Terry Moran Award pays tribute to people who have made major contributions to the Castleton program.
Now, the unassuming Moran is not one to tout himself but with an award and tournament bearing his moniker, his name is all over Castleton hockey.
That’s as it should be. After all, Wolk refers to him as “the originator” of Spartan hockey.
Moran came down from Canada to play for St. Lawrence University, scoring 19 goals and dishing off 23 assists in 54 games.
It was at SLU that he met Holly Onion, a 1968 Rutland High School graduate.
They married and eventually made their home in Rutland. Rutland and Castleton hockey is all the better for it.
