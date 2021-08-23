Football matters in Poultney, A lot.
They still have pregame parades, team breakfasts and all the other trappings. It is a little slice of Texas in westernmost Vermont.
These Blue Devils also have Texas-sized dreams. A dream like replicating the 2019 Division III state championship when they beat BFA-Fairfax at Rutland’s Alumni Field.
They don’t have long to wait to measure themselves against the Bullets. BFA-Fairfax is in town on Sept. 4 for the season opener.
A couple of seniors will take the controls. Gabe Wescott and Taite Capman will be at quarterback and the one who is not will be in the backfield, most likely as a fullback.
“Taite is more of a runner. Gabe is more play action pass but he can run the ball too,” veteran coach Dave Capman said.
Freshman Lucas Welch will be groomed as a quarterback for when his time comes.
Caden Reed, one of three players from West Rutland High School, is another senior. He will see action at tight end and on the defensive line.
Other seniors include Ayden Morse (two-way lineman), Colby Hutchins (two-way lineman) and Kylie Constantine, offensive line and linebacker.
Juniors Craig Baptie and Connor Worthing are both junior running backs.
Worthing has not played football with the Blue Devils and coach Capman said he is fitting right in.
“He is going to give us some speed,” Capman said.
Jack Anderson is a sophomore running back/linebacker over from Mill River.
Clayton Kessop is a freshman running back and linebacker.
Seth Dupont is a junior bot a first-year player. He will be a wide receiver and defensive back.
Tegan Capman is a wide receiver/defensive back and classmate Hub Sosnoff will be on the offensive line.
Donald Olden is yet another sophomore who will be a running back and linebacker.
The Blue Devils are not in the same mold as the big team in 2019 and some of the previous years.
“We are not as big but we have good overall team speed. I think will make up for the lack of size with our speed,” coach Capman said.
The Blue Devils’ trademark has long been to slug it out in the trenches and to have sustained drives with hard-charging backs.
Do not expect that to change but Capman said there are some players left over from 7-on-7 football that have gone into the playbook.
Capman loves the enthusiasm of this bunch.
“They run through every drill hard,” he said.
Coach Capman should find out much more about his team before they head into that opener with Fairfax. They head to Milton on Saturday for a three-way scrimmage with Milton and BFA-St. Albans.
The Devils have three games against Rutland County rivals — Sept. 11 on the road against Otter Valley, Oct. 2 at home against Fair Haven and Oct. 23 at home against Mill River.
