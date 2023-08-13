Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. A holiday, a very special holiday. The first formal high school football practice of the season — a signal that it is time for another school year, a time of renewal.
But before we welcome this harbinger of autumn, how do we not say good-bye to what has to be one of the most memorable summers ever, capped by an exclamation point in the form of Vermont's 28-6 victory over New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
It was a summer where we welcomed back an old friend after a hiatus and made a new friend.
1. The friend who had been gone too long: The Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Race. The Crowley was back after a three-year absence.
Sidelined by COVID, this great Rutland County tradition's comeback was special because it included a new twist. Runners came from all corners of the country to make the Crowley their Vermont stop to run either a half-marathon or a 5-K in all 50 states.
It was a great blend of local runners and athletes from far-flung locales.
2. Our new friend: The Tri-County Middle League. This softball league was a great addition for softball players in Rutland County.
It was an opportunity for players from high schools like Fair Haven, Mill River, Rutland, Proctor, West Rutland and Otter Valley to play for two Vermont teams — either West Rutland or Slate Valley — and measure themselves against eight other TCML teams from New York State.
The rivalry between the two Vermont teams was readily apparent.
The league was competitive and entertaining.
It also gave you a preview of the spring of 2024. There was Rutland High's Alivia Morris gunning down base runners with a strong arm behind the plate, well pitched games by the likes of Mill River's Olivia Graham and Fair Haven's Tori Raymond, great shortstop play by Proctor High's Rhi Lubaszewski who also showed power at the plate with shots in the alleys, a spectacular left side of the infield covered by West Rutland High's Cam Williams and Kennah Wright-Chapman.
It was a fun league that added so much to the summer.
3. The RCLL and the Post 31 reunion. There is a reason that these two items are combined, a very exciting reason.
Rutland Post 31 is a proud American Legion baseball organization with more state titles than any other Legion post in the state.
But there has been a drought since that 15th and final crown back in 1997.
The 1996 and 1997 Post 31 teams that fashioned back-to-back state championships were honored in early July. A number of the players came back and reminisced about the glory days.
Coaches Stan Blicharz and Earl Washburn were on hand that evening and the stories were rolled out as though they happened yesterday.
Can that type of success be recaptured? Can No. Sweet 16 be in the future?
That is where the Rutland County Little League comes in. There is some talent in the RCLL that has only been under the national Little League umbrella since 2017.
There are some talented rising players including pitchers who throw strikes on the horizon.
These players have shown they can stand up to the Benningtons and Brattleboros of the state, the established programs that have been under the national Little League charter much longer.
It has been a long while since Rutland High or Legion Post 31 has been able to celebrate a state championship on the diamond.
Maybe, just maybe, RCLL is the foundation of that happening sooner than later.
Rutland resident Terry Champine is always saying that the coaches down below on the youth level do not get enough credit.
They don't and we should remember where everything started when Post 31 begins climbing the ladder.
4. The State American Legion Baseball Tournament. This is a highlight of every summer.
It is a wonderful feeling to get caught up in the unfolding of the dive-day, double-elimination event. Who can stay in the winner's bracket and save their pitching is always a key to winning the title.
Essex Post 91 showcased one of the best Legion outfits to ever represent the state as it won the crown but, locally, Lakes Region gave Rutland County plenty to be proud of with a deep run into the tournament.
5. Swimming. What is a hot summer without the pool and there were certainly highlights like the Connecticut River Valley Stingrays' Division IV state championship.
There were also plenty of outstanding individual performances from the Rutland and Killington teams and Brattleboro carried the banner for southern Vermont by winning the Division II title.
6. Yeah, it has been a hot summer and the standings at Devil's Bowl Speedway are sizzling. There are many not likely to be decided until there is the first touch of color in the surrounding hills at the West Haven facility, one of the most gorgeous sports settings anywhere.
7. The Pierce: The Pierce has been called one of the leading invitationals of its kind in the Northeast and certainly Rutland Country Club is one of the most beautiful golf venues.
When it comes to golf, there is nothing like local knowledge. Think of Yaz playing caroms off the Green Monster like Van Cliburn played the piano.
The way that Max Major and Frankie Sanborn applied their deep knowledge of RCC to win the Pierce won't soon be forgotten.
8. The 70th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Vermont's 28-6 victory was a resounding one and it brought back a memory of the 1998 game in this storied high school all-star football series against New Hampshire.
Vermont went into that 1998 game with nine consecutive losses and New Hampshire scored early to go ahead 13-0 so it was natural to be thinking: Here we go again.
Coach Mike Norman's Vermont team rallied behind Brattleboro quarterback Ben Gilbert to win 21-13.
It happened again this year. The Granite Staters scored first.
But the Vermont players were not saying "here we go again" despite the fact that the Vermonters had lost the previous three games.
"That score was a fluke," Vermont quarterback Quinn Murphy said of the game's first score.
It was. That New Hampshire TD was set up by a bad snap in punt formation.
The rest of the day belonged to Vermont and as the fans left Dave Wolk Stadium, the Green Mountains looked a little greener and the maple syrup down at the diner tasted a little sweeter.