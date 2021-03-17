I have been fascinated by no-hitters since the time I was 9 years old in 1956 and watched the Brooklyn Dodgers’ Carl Erskine throw a no-hitter against the New York Giants on our black and white TV.
A no-hit gem is so difficult to attain. Anything can ruin it including a bloop hit or a bad-hop single. You have to be very good and, with most of them, quite lucky.
A no-hitter is frequently preserved by an outstanding defensive play.
When Conner Johnson, son of Mount St. Joseph boys hockey coach Jeff Johnson, was pitching for Castleton, he threw two no-hitters, the first coming in 2013 against Maine-Farmington and the second a 1-0 extra-inning victory over Colby-Sawyer College in 2015.
Fair Haven’s Chris Adams authored a no-hitter while pitching for Castleton in 2002 and Dakota Aker of Scotia, New York fired another for the Spartans in 2012.
It is believed Johnson is the only one to pitch two of them in a Spartan uniform.
“Conner Johnson had a great arm,” Castleton coach Ted Shipley said. “He had a special arm and the changeup was his best pitch. He had an above average fastball and a good curve.
“When two of the three are working, he was tough. When all three are working, that’s when you pitch a no-hitter.”
What Shipley remembers most about Johnson’s no-hitter against Maine-Farmington is that there was a hard line drive hit back to the box early in the game. Johnson got his glove up in time to protect himself and the ball caromed off it a ways from the mound. Johnson was able to recover it and throw the runner out at first.
“I was worried that would bother him mentally but it only made him tougher,” Shipley said.
The game with Trinity that Shipley was attempting to schedule for this weekend fell through, but he was able to get a doubleheader against Johnson & Wales in Providence for Sunday.
Shipley is uncertain of his starter for the first game but did say that Fair Haven freshman Aubrey Ramey will likely get the ball for the second game.
Don’t look for Ramey to throw a no-hitter like the other Fair Haven graduate Chris Adams did for Castleton nearly two decades ago.
It’s early and Ramey will be on a short leash. Two or three innings is probably the maximum.
Shipley does not want to take chances with the young pitcher’s arm.
“He is looking really good,” Shipley said.
Sunday’s doubleheader is scheduled for 1 p.m. and no spectators are permitted.
