High school softball is a great game when both pitchers are throwing strikes. It moves crisply and fielders are in the game.
But when pitchers are delivering double-digit walks in the game, the sport becomes something else. Play deteriorates and nobody is having a whole lot of fun.
There is no reason a high school softball coach can’t groom a pitchers during the summer and winter months.
Often the coach was a position player and does not have a great knowledge of the intricacies of pitching. But good coaches realize this and take the initiative to line up a prospective pitcher with a pitching coach.
Poultney’s Katelyn DeBonis and Proctor’s Cadence Goodwin worked with pitching coaches during the offseason.
They are only sophomores so their high school teams figures to benefit from them and their work for a few more years.
Goodwin fired a one-hit victory for the Phantoms in their opener.
Bill Olney serves as a great example of how much an outstanding pitching coach can influence the sport.
Olney was a spectacular fast pitch softball fireballer himself. During his time in the United States Air Force, he amassed a 40-8 record and pitched Travis Air Force Base of Fairfield, California to the Military Air Transport championship in 1964.
He dominated games for decades after he got out of the Air Force, pitching for teams in Vermont and New Hampshire, thrusting them onto the national level.
Yet, there is one thing that Olney always did even better than the art of pitching — teaching the art of pitching.
He served as a pitching coach at Castleton University and Dartmouth College. He has taught young women about pitching from more than 50 high schools, many of them in Vermont.
A good number of his students pitched their high school teams to state titles, some going on to pitch on the NCAA Division I level.
Brattleboro’s Kayla Wood, who had an eye-popping 1.74 earned run average at Castleton from 2014 through 2027, once told me how greatly Olney helped her by just changing the position of one of her fingers on the ball.
Rutland’s Dick Cillo was another who tutored many area high school pitchers including his daughter Lori who pitched at Rutland High and for Division II St. Anselm College.
There are others like Olney and Cillo out there. It is simply a mater of finding them, doing your research and choosing the one bested suited for your pitcher.
Sometimes it is the coach matching pitcher and coach but just as often it is a parent who does the match making.
Softball becomes a terrific game when pitchers are in the strike zone.
Pitching instructors give the players in the circle a great opportunity to do something for themselves and their team.
COMMITMENTI know many won’t agree with this opinion and pooh-pooh it as being “only high school sports.” But I am from the time when if you were on a varsity team, you did not go away on school vacation. You honored the commitment that you made to your coach and teammates when you signed up for the sport.
I recall when Dale Perkins was coaching at Windsor and players took off for vacation, he did not give them their starting position back upon their return. Not immediately.
He took some abuse from families for it but I think it was exactly the right thing to do for the players who remained in town to play.
Today, some schools are blocking that week out, scheduling no games.
In a short season with iffy weather, I am not in favor of that, either.
OV OWLS
Otter Valley graduates Josh Beayon and Nate Hudson have been two of the most productive hitters in the lineup of the Keene Sate baseball team.
Hudson’s .324 average is second best for the Owls and eight of his 22 hits have been doubles.
Beayon is batting .260 with power. Among his 17 base hits are five doubles, two triples and a home run.
Another guy swinging a hot bat this season is Castleton University’s Reece de Castro. He is hitting a team-best .337 with 10 doubles and a home run.
Unfortunately, there are not enough players in the lineups complementing de Castro, Hudson and Beayon.
The Owls and Spartans are at the bottom of the Little East Conference when it comes to team hitting — Castleton at .232 and the Owls at .223.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.