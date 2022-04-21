Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 43F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.