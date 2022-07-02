CASTLETON — The top graduated high school seniors battled over the weekend in the North-South Softball Classic. There was plenty of great plays, hard hitting and dominating pitching performances as the North won two of the three games, wrapping everything up on Saturday with a 9-3 victory over the South in a nine-inning game.
But in addition to the outstanding hitting, fielding and pitching, the qualities of perseverance and the ability to overcome adversity were on parade with the awarding of the annual scholarship in the memory of Mackenzie Pratt.
Green Mountain Union's Kim Cummings (South) and Enosburg's Dana Elkins (North) were the recipients.
Players wrote essays describing what they had overcome as the criteria.
Cummings had a severe speech impediment when she was young.
"My speech pathologist said it was the worst she had seen," Cummings said.
Cummings worked hard at overcoming her speech impediment and did it successfully. She now heads to WPI in the fall.
"It was shocking," Cummings said upon hearing her name called to receive the award.
Elkins wrote of overcoming a very serious soccer injury in the fall in order to get on the softball field in the spring.
"There was a lot of physical training and things like that," Elkins.
Pratt was an outstanding multi-sport athlete at Lamoille Union High School and Norwich University.
She died of cancer in 2010 while a student at Norwich.
The entire Vermont sports community admired her for her fight against the disease as she always maintained an optimistic view.
As Cummings and Elkins learn more about Mackenzie Pratt and her story, their appreciation will be deepened for the award.
"Welcome back," BFA-Fairfax softball coach Geri Witalec-Krupa while serving as the public address announcer, noting that the North-South event had not been played the last two years due to COVID.
And with that, the series began with two seven-inning games on Friday and a nine-inning affair on Saturday.
GAME ONE
North 8, South 1
The North got all the runs it needed in the first inning, scoring on Delaney Rankin's sacrifice fly and Brouillette's home run.
Brouillette's shot brought a smile to Castleton University head coach Eric Ramey and his assistant March Lambert.
Brouillette and Elkins from the North team and the South's Samera Rideout (Rutland) are headed to the Castleton softball program.
The South cut the lead in half when Cummings walked in the third and came around to score on a wild pitch.
The rest of the game belonged to the North. They put the contest away with three runs in the sixth, pushing the score to 8-1.
This game was a clinic in power pitching by the North. St. Johnsbury's Delaney Rankin struck out seven in her four innings and Elkins fanned another six in her three innings
Otter Valley's Riley Keith started in the circle for the South and gave up only three hits in her four innings.
She was relieved by Springfield's Izzy Belisle to start the fifth.
Pitchers had a four-inning limit each game.
Springfield's Ari Cioffi, an infielder during the season, made a spectacular diving catch in left field.
GAME TWO
South 6, North 1
The South put this one away with a four-run sixth, a frame highlighted by RBI singles from Cummings and Fair Haven's Mercedes Cathcart.
The North scored in the top of the first when St. Johnsbury's Taylor Farnsworth and Elkins lined back-to-back singles with Farnsworth scoring on a wild pitch.
The South answered in the bottom of the first when Keith drew a walk, stole second and came around to score on an error.
The South took the lead for good in the fifth before putting it on ice in the sixth.
Keith started for the South, pitching four strong innings. Brattleboro's Leah Madore finished the job and notched four strikeouts in three innings.
GAME THREE
North 9, South 3
The North was in command, building the lead to 4-0 by the end of the third inning.
The bats were going early as Lyndon's Isabelle Priest led off the game with a double.
They added on in the second when BFA-St. Albans' Cadence Moore doubled and Essex's Grace Cook singled her home.
Colchester's Chloe Palmer bunted for a base hit and scored on an error to extend the North's lead.
Rankin was superb in the circle. She shut out the South over the first four innings.
Vergennes' Audrey Tembreull, who will play softball at Westfield State, and Rideout had back-to-back singles in the fourth — the only two hits off Rankin.
Palmer pitched the fifth for the North and Elkins the final four. Elkins was difficult for the South batters to solve, notching six strikeouts.
The South tried to mount a comeback in the seventh, scoring two runs. Brattleboro's Brittney Wright had a double and Olivia Almeida and Belisle contributed RBI singles.
But Elkins ended the game with her sixth strikeout.
"There was a lot of talent on both sides," said South coach Bill Jones of Fair Haven. "It was just a great weekend."
NOTES: White River Valley softball coach John Rhodes won the 50-50 drawing, giving back most of the pot to the Vermont Softball Coaches Association. ... Missisquoi coach Jay Hartman will not return next year. He leaves with more than 500 victories, one of only two softball coaches in the state to reach that standard. ... The other softball coach with 500 wins is BFA-St. Albans' Bert Berthiaume and he was helping at the scorers tables through all three games. ... Rideout said it was special playing three games on her future home field at Castleton. "I attended a clinic at (Division I) Stony Brook and their field does not compare to Castleton's," she said. ... Proctor's Laci French, an infielder during the school season, nearly came up with the defensive gem of the weekend with a diving attempt in the outfield that came out of her glove. The players arrived on Thursday and stayed in the dorms. The Vermont Softball Coaches Association trucked in pizza and grinders for them and hosted a barbecue on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.