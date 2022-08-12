Milestone Golf Course hosts a Racing for Retirement event every year in order to support greyhound adoption. Dave Bartlett always made sure he had a spot in the field.
He also made sure he had an entry into the raffle.
“Dave played in the tournament every year and every year he or his team would win the raffle,” said Milestone co-owner Ali Serrani Mitchell. “It was like we already know who is going to win, but you can’t help but smile about it.”
Bartlett had that kind of luck. Athletes that competed with him and for him and those who knew him were pretty lucky too.
Bartlett, affectionately nicknamed ‘Bowser’, passed away on July 31. He was 61.
In Bartlett’s honor, Milestone Golf Course, owned by Mitchell and her husband Brad, will host a tournament called The Bowser on Sunday, Aug. 28 at the course in Hampton, New York.
It’s fitting that Milestone will play host to the event. Bartlett became a member at the course when the Mitchells bought the course and was a fixture there throughout the late years of his life.
“He would be here two or three days of the week and would play nine to 36 holes a day, depending on what he had going on,” Ali Mitchell said. “I’ve known Dave since before I remember.”
The event will be a four-person 18-hole scramble with basket raffles, prizes, food and music filling up the day.
The Bowser will be broken into two flights of 12 teams with one going off in the morning at 8 a.m. and the other teeing off at 1:30 p.m.
There are still a few spots to fill, but Mitchell knows there will be a full field in place to honor the late Bartlett.
“We even have some people who have never played golf interested in playing,” Mitchell said. “That’s pretty awesome to see and shows the impact that Dave had.”
Bartlett loved many things, but you’d be hard-pressed to find something more important to him than coaching.
Bartlett oversaw the resurrection of the West Rutland baseball team over the last two years and also coached basketball at the younger level.
Wins were hard to come by on the baseball diamond over the last few years, but there were many moments he surely cherished, whether it was the first win of the new era in Westside baseball against Mount St. Joseph in 2021 or Andrew Bailey’s pitching gem in the playoff against Poultney this past spring among others.
Victories are nice, but it’s the mentorship and development aspect that Bartlett held paramount.
“Dave always put the kids first. He always made sure they were taken care of,” Mitchell said. “He loved to play the mentor role and be supportive of the kids in everything they did.”
It wasn’t just this generation of athletes that felt the impact of Bartlett’s efforts. Mitchell remembers Bartlett being the assistant baseball coach when she was going through high school in West Rutland. There were multiple decades of kids who grew under his guidance.
Mitchell, who is also the West Rutland boys basketball coach, was hoping to get some videos and messages from the current group of Golden Horde athletes to Bartlett, but unfortunately things progressed quickly when he got into the hospital.
“All of the kids wanted him to know how they appreciated how he was there for them,” Mitchell said. “They resonated on the fact he was a big part of their lives.”
The West Rutland baseball team gave Bartlett their own tribute at his funeral service, walking in behind Bartlett’s family in their uniforms.
Bartlett, a 1979 West Rutland graduate, was one to give back.
“He always bled green and gold,” Mitchell said.
Bartlett did so until his last breath.
