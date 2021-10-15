There can be no debate. The career mark of 100 goals in soccer is much more difficult to attain than the 1,000-point plateau in high school basketball.
How much harder? How much more special?
Netting 100 goals in soccer is equivalent to scoring 2,000 points in basketball if the number of players reaching those can serve as the barometer.
When Green Mountain Union High School’s Everett Mosher scored his 100th career goal against Woodstock this week, he became only the sixth boys soccer player in the state to achieve that distinction.
There have been seven boys basketball players achieving the 2,000-point mark in boys basketball: Rochester’s Pavin Parish (2,479). St. Johnsbury’s Henry Dalrymple (2,477), BFA-St. Albans’ Matt Johnson (2,121), Missisquoi’s Matt St. Amour (2,064), Rice’s Bernie Cieplicki (2,061), Bellows Falls’ Josh Allbee (2,058) and Rice’s Keith Cieplicki (2,049.)
The impressive part of Mosher’s big day in Woodstock was that he was so adamant about all of the teammates he played with at GMUHS sharing in the glory.
He made certain to tell reporters that he could not have done any of it without their support and it was evident that the words were genuine.
Fans or no fansSomething was missing in the high school gyms last basketball season. It was, of course, the electricity provided by the fans.
What will this season look like. Will there by packed gyms? Will there be limits on the number of spectators? Will there be no fans at all for the second straight year?
The buzz is that administrations are considering a meeting with themselves and athletic directors about the concept of a universal winter athletic protocol.
CU heating upCastleton University began formal practices on Friday for men’s and women’s basketball.
Women’s coach Tim Barrett sent his Spartans through the first practice at 3 p.m. and men’s coach Paul Culpo had his practice in the evening.
The Castleton men’s ice hockey team had a scrimmage against Plattsburgh State on Friday.
The Spartans were without senior defenseman Jahwara Rennalls. He was enjoying one of those lifetime experiences by competing with the Jamaican team at the Amerigol LATAM Cup tournament that is being played Oct; 14-17 at the home of the Florida Panthers.
The Castleton men’s hockey team opens the season on Oct. 29 against Wentworth at Spartan Arena.
The CU women’s ice hockey team opens their season that day on Oct.29 at Rivier. The Rivier team comes to Spartan Arena for a return engagement on Oct. 30.
