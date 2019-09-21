POULTNEY — Levi Allen had his usual big numbers in the bank early in the third quarter and then spent the rest of the day watching his Poultney teammates roll to a 35-6 victory over Windsor on Saturday.
Allen rushed for 137 yards and three touchdowns on his 13 carries.
But the honor roll was a long one for the Blue Devils in this Division III game.
— There was Heith Mason, who was in on so many tackles, some for a loss and some where he stood the ball carrier up at the line of scrimmage. Mason also made tackles on special teams and had an interception. Just for good measure, he added a touchdown run.
— There was Grant Schreiber with two interceptions.
— There was Caden Capman, who managed the game superbly at quarterback and played center field in the secondary expertly, knocking down passes and disrupting routes.
"Caden Capman has radar," said analyst Sue Riggs on the Lakes Region Radio broadcast.
It was an apt description of the way he tracks passes in the secondary.
— There was Ryan Alt, who was in on plenty of tackles and who put every PAT attempt through the uprights.
— There was Gabe Wescott with an interception.
— There was Lucas Van Nostrand with yet another interception.
— Jesse Combs ran tough, breaking tackles and averaging 5 yards per carry.
— There was the Blue Devils line with an outstanding two-way performance.
The Devils' offensive line showed its mettle on the game's first series, giving Allen some good chunks of daylight. He ripped off 54 yards on six carries to set up a 4-yard touchdown run on a keeper by Capman.
Allen scored from 4 yards out to give the Devils a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.
Capman showed his speed, breaking loose for a 48-yard TD run and the Blue Devils took a 21-0 lead into halftime.
Windsor coach Greg Balch had to implore his Yellow Jackets to respond, but their backs were broken minutes into the half when Mason intercepted Connor Hart and three plays later Allen sprinted 26 yards to another score and a 28-0 lead.
Mason said the Devils defensive results come from a lot of hard work.
"During our practices we practice defense until we can't," Mason said. "It's the same with the secondary. We try to read every play like it is our last play."
They were certainly reading the ball out of the quarterback's hand on this day — five interceptions.
"Our defense has been getting better every week," Poultney coach Dave Capman said. "The kids have gotten into their roles. It took time to get everyone into their right role."
Caden Capman scrambled from the pocket to get the ball to the Windsor 1-yard line and Mason took it over from there to put it out of reach at 35-0 with 4:41 left in the third quarter.
Mason was a halfback last season and giving him some carries late in the game is a step toward easing him into the rotation of ball carriers, helping to keep Allen fresh for the stretch run.
The Yellow Jackets averted the shutout when Hart threw a 15-yard scoring strike to Jordan Place with 6:58 remaining.
Poultney raised its record to 3-1 and the Jacks fell to 0-4.
Woodstock is also 0-4 and coming to Poultney on Saturday for the Chili Bowl.
It is homecoming and the winner of the football game as well as the girls soccer game between Poultney and West Rutland will receive a chili bowl following the contest.
Kickoff for the football game is at 2 p.m.
"We want that to be an annual tradition," Dave Capman said.
Windsor hosts Mill River on Saturday.
