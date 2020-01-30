Springy random thoughts from the groundhog as he awaits his big day.
___
Pitchers and catchers can report for the high school baseball season on March 16 and the entire team on March 23. You’ve got to wonder if hopes are as high anywhere as they are at Green Mountain Union High School. The Chieftains have to be a red hot state title contender with their returning pitching.
Following up the school’s first state crown in boys soccer with a baseball title would make for quite a school year in Chester.
___
West Rutland will be a favorite to repeat in Division IV softball but the Golden Horde’s biggest hurdle might be neighboring Proctor.
___
The first day to play a regular-season event in baseball, softball, boys and girls lacrosse tennis and track and field is April 6.
___
Sure wish the Green Mountain softball team would move back to Greven Field or “Little Fenway” in Cavendish.
___
Other teams hope to have a say in the matter but a West Rutland-Proctor final in Division IV girls basketball at high noon on March 14 at Barre Auditorium would be something special.
___
All signs point to no baseball at Black River this spring. Mixed feelings on that one. It’s hard to think of the cozy bandbox next to the school in Ludlow being devoid of varsity baseball.
Yet if that is the case, the Presidents went out in the grandest way possible with a state championship in coach Jim O’Neil’s farewell game in 2019.
___
It will be interesting to see what the West Rutland track and field team does in its second season. The inaugural spring was pretty successful and included producing a state javelin champion in Isabell Lanfear.
___
Mount St. Joseph will have a new baseball coach attempting to bring some energy to that program. Hoping that Mike Callahan can do that because there is no better baseball venue around than St. Peter’s Field.
“We will have a team. We had a meeting the other day and we have 12 or 13 players,” MSJ athletic director Dan Elliott said.
___
There has been a bit of a drought in baseball in the city. Rutland’s last state crown came in 1982 and MSJ’s back in 1949 when the Mounties defeated Cathedral.
___
You have to think that the key to Castleton University being able to challenge for the Little East Conference baseball crown will be a lineup deep enough so that opponents can’t pitch around Davis Mikell.
___
There are some great places around here to watch high school softball but I can’t put any of them above Lyndon Institute’s diamond.
___
He’s back. Andy Bladyka had said he was done as softball coach at Springfield High but now he will return for the 2020 season. We’re glad he’s back. There are few people more fun to talk softball with than Bladyka.
___
Jim Murray once wrote about Willie Mays that his “glove is where triples go to die.”
That is a great description of Allie Almond playing center field for the Proctor softball team.
___
Rutland’s Alyssa Sabotka and her St. John Fisher teammates open their women’s lacrosse season on March 5 in Virginia at the University of Lynchburg.
Sabotka’s former Rutland High teammate Marina Rotella won’t have to wait that long. Stetson University opens on Feb. 16 at home in lacrosse against Oregon.
The Castleton women’s lacrosse team has its opener on Feb. 28 at Bard and the CU men gets things going on March 3 at Skidmore.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
