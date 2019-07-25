I still remember the first time I ever met Cathy Inglese. It was on the baseline after her University of Vermont women's basketball team had lost at Dartmouth College.
They lost a lot that year. This was before the Catamounts became great and before they captured the love of people all over Vermont and the attention of the national media.
The reason I remember that meeting so vividly is that I was struck by two things: How cordial she was, willing to give me all the time I wanted during a tough season and after a loss, and how confident she was that the program would be built into one that would command respect.
Man, did she ever build a program that not only deserved respect but spread hoop mania throughout the state in a way that had not been seen before.
Her last two teams at Vermont (1991-93) went 57-2 and made the NCAA tournament both seasons.
The fact that they hardly ever lost and did it with Vermonters like Randolph's Jen Niebling, Essex's Carrie Lapine and Brattleboro's Kari Greenbaum captured the imagination of an adoring fandom.
Inglese died Wednesday at the age of 60. She had suffered a traumatic brain injury in a fall at Hofstra University where she had been hired as an assistant coach last month.
Niebling is the women's basketball coach at Glendale Community College in Arizona and she carries Inglese with her every day.
"I hear her voice in my head," Niebling said.
Niebling preaches the tenets of defense, angles and bumping cutters to her Gauchos — all the things she learned from Inglese.
"I teach all the stuff you need to play a higher level, all the little things. That's what she was so good at," Niebling said.
Niebling treasures the glory years of UVM basketball when she played under Inglese.
"It all happened so fast. That was so special. There were thousands of people who followed that team and that didn't happen without her," Niebling said.
What Inglese did for Vermont is difficult to explain to those who were not around at the time.
There were capacity crowds and they were loud. Her teams created electricity throughout the state in a way that seemed impossible with the program she inherited.
I will never forget walking up to Patrick Gym for a first-round NCAA playoff game against Rutgers on a bitter cold night and seeing a man keeping warm with a fire he built in a barrel. He was holding a sign: NEED TICKETS.
The UVM fan base was on fire.
Long after Inglese had left and a few years after Tom Brennan's UVM men's team had again ignited the passions of Vermont basketball by stunning Syracuse in the NCAA tournament, I was walking out of Patrick Gym with Brennan to go to lunch. It was for a story about how people were still talking about that Syracuse game — how he could never take a walk around town without people wanting to talk to him about that monumental upset.
We were walking out of the lobby and there were a couple of custodians washing the windows.
The affable Brennan thanked them for keeping the building looking nice.
One of them replied, "We have to. This is the house that Brennan built."
Brennan shot back, "Oh, no. Inglese built it. I'm just taking care of it."
That says it all.
