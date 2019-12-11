Brendan Buckley is doggedly pursuing what he hopes will materialize into a book on the late Dave Morse.
Morse was a beloved sports writer at the Hardwick Gazette where he chronicled events involving athletes at Hazen Union High School, Cabot High School and the Craftsbury Outdoor Center as well as other area sporting events. He loved baseball and his coverage included the Vermont Mountaineers of the New England Collegiate Baseball League.
His contributions as a journalist were enormous, but his imprint on Hardwick and the surrounding area went beyond the pages of the Hardwick Gazette, highlighted by the column Morse Code.
He also dedicated himself to the area’s young people well beyond his writing. He paid for some of them to attend basketball camps when they could not afford to do so and even drove them to the camp, sometimes as far away as Pennsylvania.
Morse died in March of 2015. It was a life well-lived and one that Buckley has been going to great lengths to capture.
Buckley has traveled to Cincinnati to meet with family members of Dave’s former wife Marietta. It was a short marriage. She remarried and is buried in Bath, Maine.
A wonderful fact that Buckely uncovered during his exhaustive research is that Marietta has a grandson who was a good enough baseball player to have played in the Cape Cod League.
“Dave must be smiling from heaven,” Buckley said of the thought of Morse realizing the thought of a grandson playing in the Cape League. “If he had known, he would have gone to see him play in a heartbeat.”
Baseball was undoubtedly Morse’s favorite sport. He went south with the Castleton State College baseball team during his stint as sports editor of the Rutland Herald from 1966 through 1974.
It was in 1969 that Morse climbed into Claremont Daily Eagle sports editor Poody Walsh’s Camaro and went off to Florida to cover Vermont-born Carlton Fisk and his Red Sox teammates at spring training.
Buckley has interviewed Walsh, former Rutland Herald and Burlington Free Press sports editor Ted Ryan, former Free Press sports writer Mike Donoghue, WDEV’s Ken Squier, Dave’s sister Deanna French and many others in assembling information on Morse.
Buckley, a retired medical doctor, said he has a list of about 80 people to interview and describes the process as “slow but sure.”
Morse began his career in journalism at WDEV and his stops included a stint at the Times Argus from 1962-65.
When Buckley came to Rutland one day as he was just beginning to immerse himself in this project, I asked if he expected it to be a book. He said at that time he was not sure what it would become.
After logging many miles, scouring pages and pages of old newspapers and interviewing numerous people, he seems intent on doing just that.
“I would love it to be a book,” he said on Wednesday.
Dave Morse had visions of writing a book himself. Ross Connelly, the owner of the Hardwick Gazette when Morse worked there, said Dave had mentioned a couple of possibilities he had in mind for books.
One was on the old Northern Baseball League. The league had a team in Montpelier called the Twin City Trojans that featured pitcher Robin Roberts, who went on to a Hall of Fame major league career in which he won 286 games.
The other one was on boxing.
Morse never got to write either book before he died at age 77 but if Brendan Buckley’s hope comes to fruition, the one on Dave Morse’s own life could be one magnificent read.
