The generation before mine wanted to be like Mike, but if you ask most kids who were born in the 1990s, a man by the name of Kobe Bean Bryant was the idol.
That man, at age 41, along with eight others including his 13-year old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, tragically passed away Sunday afternoon after a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
When I first heard the news Sunday, I couldn’t believe it was true. This had to be a fake report. There was no way a man as important to the fabric of sport and our lives for more than 20 years was taken from this world.
When I found out the reports were correct, I was floored.
The suddenness of his passing hit the world like a rock, tore us deep, made us think about how fragile life really is.
His on-court accomplishments were incredible. Five-time champion, 18-time all-star, lock for Hall of Fame enshrinement, his legend is carved in stone.
But what made the Los Angeles Laker staple a legend was his drive.
His “Mamba Mentality” is something that transcends the game he loved. It applied to everything he did in his life and it’s a lesson that us lucky enough to walk this earth can take with us.
He’s an inspiration for anyone who has a dream and doesn’t know how to make it happen. Don’t take “no” for an answer, don’t make up excuses, just work for what you want in life and you can make it a reality.
He showed us if you work to be something, that grind will eventually bear the fruits of your labor.
The man wasn’t perfect, but the way he came back from those down periods, showed the mantle of his character.
We all wanted to be like Kobe. I’m sure there are countless amounts of kids in Rutland County that wanted to be like him. I know as a young boy in central Massachusetts, I certainly felt that way.
We tried his patented fadeaway jump shot in our driveways. We grew up yelling his name when we threw up a shot or any time we tossed a crumpled up piece of paper into a trash can across the room. He inspired us all.
Looking at his four daughters and his wife Vanessa, you can see the man he was and he loved them dearly.
Kobe Bryant was robbed of his second act. The beginnings of that script had the ink drying, but never got past the opening pages.
Gigi could have taken center stage in that second act, the starring role.
She was on her way to play in a basketball tournament when her untimely death came. She was supposed to be the the heir apparent to the Bryant basketball legacy, one started by her grandfather Joe and taken to the skies by her father Kobe.
Her jump shot was smooth, her passing was crisp, she was the future.
Gigi wanted to play for the UConn women and she had dreams of playing in the WNBA, a professional, just like her father.
Her story was in its opening moments and the fact that it was taken away breaks my heart.
Through photos and videos, you could see the relationship she and her father had. It was one of love, one of common bond, an unbreakable connection.
There’s a video of Kobe and Gigi courtside at a recent Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center. Gigi got to see her favorite player, Trae Young, play. The Bryants were in their element.
Kobe talked to his daughter about the game in that moment, breaking down what he sees and how she can learn to do the same.
I know Kobe and Gigi are up there in heaven talking shop, playing the game they both loved dear.
The basketball world lost a legend and another was robbed of the chance to become one.
The Mamba Mentality has angels leading its charge now.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.