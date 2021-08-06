CASTLETON — Why is a New Hampshire forward pass like an Eastern Small-Footed Bat? Saturday, they could both be on the endangered species list in Vermont.
Asked about New Hampshire’s run-pass ratio, coach Paul Landry said, “80-20. Maybe 90-10. If I don’t have to throw, I won’t.”
New Hampshire plans to attack overland when it clashes with Vermont in Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual all-star football game featuring the 2021 high school graduates from the two states.
Directing the New Hampshire offense will be Plymouth’s Cody Bannon.
Vermont coach Chad Pacheco had not decided on his starting quarterback as of Friday.
“We are still evaluating,” he said during lunch in the dining hall on the Castleton University campus.
It will be either South Burlington’s Bassiru Diawara or Hartford’s Cole Jasmin.
You can expect either to throw the ball far more than the New Hampshire quarterbacks as Pacheco looks for a balanced attack.
Pacheco has settled on his starting tailback. That will be CVU’s Seth Boffa.
The starting offensive line has also been determined: Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski and Joey Pratico, Hartford’s Jackson Balch, BFA-St. Albans’ Tom Remillard and CVU’s Isaac Bergeron.
“We are still trying to figure it out on defense,” Pacheco said.
“It is important for us to be able to stop the run. We also have to be disciplined on defense and be ready for the play action pass.”
Vermont’s own running game will be important to the overall offensive plan.
“If we do not get over 150 yards on the ground, we are in rough shape,” Pacheco said.
Both coaches agree that tackling might be the biggest factor.
New Hampshire got to tackle last fall but Vermont did not. The Green Mountain State went to a pass only, touch football game as part of its COVID protocol.
“Tackling is going to be crucial for us,” Pacheco said.
“I think it is going to come down to tackling,” Landry said. “The team that tackles the best is going to be jockeying for the ‘W.’”
The Nashua schools will play a big part on the defensive side of the ball for New Hampshire. Nashua South’s Tyler Armeen and Nashua North’s Jayden Espinal will be starting in the secondary and Nashua North’s Lucas Cunningham will be in the starting lineup as a linebacker.
Nashua South Chris Keefe will be the backup quarterback and a running back.
The coaches exchanged three game films but Landry watched many more than that and is sure the Vermont staff has also.
“You can get so much more now with technology like Hudl and livestream,” the Kingswood Regional coach said.
“I am sure they have watched a lot of Exeter film from when I was there. I know that’s what I would have done.”
Landry is well aware of Vermont’s speed and anticipates they will find ways to unleash it on offense.
“On defense, I think they will stack the box to stop the run. That is our game,” Landry said.
Landry has been impressed with the players he never got to see live during the season, players like the three from Division IV Fall Mountain Regional — Alex Flynn, Tyler Swain and Izaak Westover.
“The Fall Mountain kids are going to play as much as the Division I and II kids,” Landry said.
He has also been impressed by Jagger Lovely and Josh Sharron, backs from Newport.
“Both are outstanding running backs,” Landry said.
Campbell’s Tyler Wark might be the biggest surprise in the New Hampshire camp.
“He has got a tremendous punting foot and he will be playing guard and linebacker. I see him having a big day,” Landry said.
CU recruit shinesKevin McDonough, a defensive back from Concord, is another expected to have a productive day for New Hampshire.
Best of all from a Vermont perspective, McDonough will be recrossing the Connecticut River to report for the Castleton University football camp on Aug. 11.
“You will be hearing about him over here for the next four years. He’s a player,” Landry said.
“He can also long snap at a high level. He is a college Division I long snapper.”
Vt’s backfield depthPacheco likes the depth of his team in the running game with Rutland’s Joe Anderson and Poultney’s Levi Allen sharing the load with Boffa.
“You have to have two or three good backs to run the ball like we want to and I think we have that right now,” Pacheco said. “We would like to establish the run right away.”
Kickoff on Saturday at Castleton’s Dave Wolk Stadium is 12:30 p.m.
The Vermont players: Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen, Poultney’s Levi Allen and Ryan Alt, Rutland’s Joe Anderson, Hartford’s Jackson Balch, CVU’s Isaac Bergeron and Seth Boffa, Bellows Falls’ Jack Burke, Burr and Burton’s Mark Carthy, South Burlington’s Bassiru Diawara, Hartford’s Jacob Dwinell, Fair Haven’s Zac Ellis, U-32’s Max Fair, CVU’s Shane Gorman, Colchester’s Max Grenier, Burr and Burton’s Joseph Harrington V, St. Johnsbury’s Jaden Hayes, Bellows Falls’ Jack Herrington, Brattleboro’s Elijah Isham, Rutland’s Toby Jakubowski, Hartford’s Cole Jasmin, North Country’s Isaiah LaPlume, U-32’s Nathan LaRosa, Fair Haven’s Owen Loughan, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille’s Will Mlcuch, CVU’s Will Murphy, Fair Haven’s Kohlby Murphy, Rutland’s Evan Pockette and Joey Pratico, Fair Haven’s Evan Reed, BFA-St. Albans’ Tom Remillard, Colchester’s Jake Ring, Middlebury’s Bode Rubright, BFA-Fairfax-Lamoille’s Jaxon Schaarschmidt, Burr and Burton’s Patrick Szkutak, Brattleboro’s Henry Thurber and St. Johnsbury’s Zebb Winot.
NOTES: Vermont took the morning practice off on Friday. It was part of Pacheco’s plan to taper off after a grueling week of three practices a day. ... They aren’t records likely to fall but given New Hampshire’s emphasis on the ground game, Maple Sugar Bowl records to keep an eye on: Salem’s Max Jacques, 248 yards rushing in 2011 and the 421 yards gained rushing by New Hampshire, also in 2011. ... New Hampshire begins formal high school football practices on Aug. 13, Vermont on Aug. 16.
