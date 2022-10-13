Castleton University head football coach Tony Volpone has navigated the 83 miles of asphalt from Castleton to Brattleboro many times. It has been a productive trip for him.
Brattleboro Union High graduates Jordan Wright and Kristopher Carroll have been impact players for the defensive unit this season as linebackers. Wright has 27 tackles with a couple of sacks. Carroll has 16 tackles and a sack and a safety.
Last week in a 20-17 loss at Gallaudet, Wright and Carroll were part of what Volpone described as the Spartans best defensive effort against the Bison in the last five years.
Carroll was in one five tackles and forced a fumble. Wright had eight tackles.
That defensive effort was orchestrated by Brattleboro Union graduate Tyler Higley, the defensive coordinator.
Another Brattleboro graduate Tony Martinez is in his first year on the staff, coaching the defensive line and serving as video coordinator after an outstanding playing career as a receiver with the Spartans in which he led the team in every receiver category in 2021.
Soren Pelz-Walsh, another Brattleboro product, was also one of the top receivers in the region before graduating from Castleton.
“Brattleboro is a salt-of-the-earth program. I have always said that,” Volpone said.
“Chad Pacheco (the Brattleboro coach), I think I can say, is an ally and believes in what we do here.
“Every kid we have had from Brattleboro has not only not been a problem but has flourished at our place.”
Volpone sees Carroll and Wright as guys who have done everything they could to take advantage of an opportunity.
“They are a true testament to what is a Castleton football player,” Volpone sauid.
“Half the battle in Division III football is perseverance. If you just stay with it, have a good platform to work from and do the work in the off-season to get stronger and more agile, it is hard not to find your way onto the field. Jordan and Kris are perfect examples of that.”
Wright, Carroll, Andrew Genier, Jacob Griggs and Kevin McDonough have been leaders of a defense that has authored two shutouts this season.
Saturday, they have SUNY Maritime coming to Dave Wolk Stadium for a game that is pretty much in the must-win category.
The Gallaudet loss put the Spartans at 0-1 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference and they likely can’t afford another misstep if they hope to win their first league championship.
“The problem is that our conference is not very large,” Volpone said.
A seven-team conference means only six league games so a second loss could make it very tough to snatch the title and the automatic NCAA berth that goes with it.
The three Vermont college football teams are in action on Saturday.
Middlebury hosts Trinity at 1 p.m. in what is arguably the marquee game in New England. Both teams are 4-0 so the winner has the inside track on the NESCAC title.
These are two top defenses in the NESCAC. Both the Panthers are Trinity are allowing only 8.3 points per game.
The Trinity defense will have to deal with the NESCAC Offensive Player of the Week. Middlebury quarterback Kennon Cole completed 18 of 24 passes for 283 yards and four touchdowns last week. He had no interceptions.
A junior from Nashville, Tennessee, Cole was making his first start.
Greg Thomas of D3football.com picked Middlebury to win this game.
Norwich University travels to Springfield College for a noon kickoff.
The Maritime-Castleton kickoff is also at noon.
There were high expectations for the Castleton running game in the preseason but it did not live up to those expectations in the early season.
There were signs that it is coming around with Devin Wollner picking up 85 yards on 18 carries against Gallaudet.
“Devin had a nice game,” Volpone said.
Just as Volpone was happy with the defensive effort of his team, Norwich coach Mark Murnyack was thrilled with his team’s effort on that side of the ball in the 19-7 loss at Merchant Marine.
The Cadets shut out Merchant Marine in the second half.
It was a tremendous showing against one of the nation’s top rushing attacks and might have been good enough for the win if the Cadets had not suffered five turnovers.
Now, the Cadets must defend another of Division IIII’s most bruising ground games. There is a debate as to whether it was Texas coach Darrell Royal, Ohio State coach Woody Hayes or someone else who actually said: “Three things can happen when you pass and two of them are bad.”
But there is no debating that Springfield head coach Mike Cerasulo embraces the spirit of that quote as much as anyone. His team threw the ball a grand total of four times, completing one pass, in last week’s 49-6 thumping of Coast Guard.
Springfield quarterback David Wells rushed for 122 yards and eight different ball carriers had 31 yards or more while averaging 6.1 yards per carry against Coast Guard.
At least the Norwich defense had a chance to play against a similar offense the week before and should be better prepared for it.
“Their offenses are born out of the same stuff,” Murnyack said comparing Merchant Marine and Springfield.
Springfield is impressive on film and Murnyack and his staff have been watching a lot of it this week.
“When you look at the film, they look like the defending NEWMAC champion,” Murnyack said.
“We are going to have to go on the road with everything we have and play extremely well.
“Nobody is expecting us to do anything. It’s not like we have a ton of pressure on us.”
There is a ton of pressure on Middlebury and Trinity. They are the only teams with 4-0 records in the NESCAC so the winner will have the inside track on the league title.
QUICK KICKS: Rutland High graduate Slade Postemski caught two passes last week for 27 yards for Bowdoin in the loss to Tufts. Postemski gets his first taste of the CBB (Colby-Bates-Bowdoin) rivalry on Saturday, a series that is very big to Mainers and to the alumni of the schools. ... The Granite State rivalry between New Hampshire and Dartmouth plays out on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. in Hanover. UNH is 4-2 and 4-0 in the Colonial Athletic Association. Dartmouth is 1-3 and 0-2 in the Ivy League.
Hobart did not fare well, losing to Ithaca 31-7 but Burr and Burton graduate Jay McCoy had a big day in the Hobart secondary with eight tackles and an interception. ... St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady had quite a Sunday against Franklin Pierce. The Assumption quarterback threw for 188 yards and rushed for 85 yards and four touchdowns in the 28-14 victory. Cady and the Greyhounds host Bentley on Saturday.
