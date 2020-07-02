With the historic decision this week to cancel the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, it’s a perfect time to look back on Shrine Games of the past.
Since 2000, 20 Shrine Games have been played, with mixed results. Some have resulted in major blowouts and some have come down to the wire. Some have produced lots of points, where others had points come at a premium. It’s tough to know what you’ll get until the Vermont and New Hampshire seniors step between the lines.
The first Shrine Game of the new millennium was one that fit into the high-scoring, tons of drama mold.
The 2000 game saw Vermont edge out its neighbors to the east 47-40. It was quite the departure form the 1999 defensive-minded game that the Granite State won 7-3.
A big reason for the Green Mountain State’s offensive resurgence was the arm of Mount St. Joseph quarterback Mike Keenan. Keenan had just finished leading MSJ to its second straight Division I state championship, capping off a perfect season by beating Middlebury 26-6 in the 1999 state title game.
On that early August day at Memorial Field, Keenan threw for 352 yards and six touchdowns, completing 30 passes along the way to help Vermont edge out New Hampshire. It was only Vermont’s second Shrine win in the last 12 years.
Keenan went on to break records with his arm at Middlebury College too.
In a 2002 article, Herald sportswriter Tom Haley said it was one of the best Shrine games played to that point, only behind the 1973 game where Vermont made a miraculous comeback in the last few minutes to win.
Following Vermont’s 2000 win, New Hampshire went on a run of wins that wouldn’t be snapped until the mid-2010’s (more on that later).
The Granite State’s win streak was at six heading into the 2007 clash in Hanover, N.H.
None of the previous six contests were particularly close, but this time around, Vermont gave New Hampshire a scare.
It was just a scare though and Granite State kicker Bryan Farris made sure that’s all it would be.
With the game tied 20-20, Farris, who played quarterback most of the day, kicked a game-winning dagger through the uprights with three seconds to play.
Vermont had winning on its mind late in that contest and it showed when coach Dennis Perry replaced Otter Valley quarterback Corey Robinson for Rutland signal caller Sam Reynolds.
The strong-armed Reynolds took a chance down the field, but was intercepted, a play that eventually led to the game-winning field goal.
Vermont had made a comeback from two scores down just to tie the game in the first place, but the end to the contest left a sour taste in their mouth.
New Hampshire continued to flex its muscles heading into the next decade, scoring more than 40 points in each game during the four-year stretch from 2011 to 2014. One of those games, their offense went to a whole new level.
New Hampshire broke the scoring record set by Keenan’s 2000 Vermont team and put up 62 points en route to a 62-24 win in 2012.
With the streak of New Hampshire wins hitting 14 by the time the 2015 Shrine Game approached, it was clear a change had to be made. Other than the close 2007 contest, none of the matchups since that 2000 game were particularly close.
New Hampshire had nearly double the amount of varsity football programs than its neighbors did, and with it, had a larger group of elite talent to choose from.
A change was made in 2015 that players chosen to play in the CHAD game, which is a New Hampshire all-star game, would not be eligible to play in the Shrine Game.
This change was hopefully going to restore the luster of the summer staple and it quickly did.
While New Hampshire won that first game after the change 24-12, it was clear the playing field was leveled. Vermont had a fighting chance to compete with its neighbors again.
It was a year later that the Green Mountain State broke the 15-year streak.
In 2016, the second year the game was played at Castleton University, Vermont dominated New Hampshire, winning 50-2.
A pair of wins followed for Vermont, before New Hampshire broke the mini run last summer.
Hopefully, this time next summer, people are forecasting which side will reign supreme in the 2021 contest. In the meantime, something will be missing this August on the beautiful turf of Dave Wolk Stadium.
