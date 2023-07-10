The Fair Haven boys basketball team pinned a 54-51 upset on Winooski in the 1971 Division II state championship boys basketball game at Patrick Gym.
The next-door Poultney boys hoop squad did not have as much good fortune that year in the Division III tournament, enduring a tough 43-41 loss to Leland & Gray in the quarterfinals.
But the Blue Devils already had their upset victory and it meant almost as much as a state title. Poultney upset Fair Haven that season in the first meeting between the rivals.
Steve Houghton was a member of that Poultney team that stunned the Slaters that season.
"They were clearly the better team. Rod Willard was our coach and he told us that we were not going to be shooting. We were going to hold the ball," Houghton said. "And we upset Fair Haven."
"We lost three games that year. One to West Rutland, one to Proctor and that one to Poultney," Fair Haven player Bruce Coville said.
The second game between the Devils and Slaters had to be moved onto the Castleton campus to accommodate everyone who wanted to see it. Fair Haven won handily this time in the packed college gym.
Those victories were important to the Blue Devils and the Slaters. Today, the Poultney-Fair Haven rivalry percolates, but back in that era it sizzled.
It didn't matter the sport — football, basketball or baseball — when the Blue Devils and Slaters met, it mattered. A lot.
Houghton, Coville and many of their teammates will be getting together on Aug. 18 at Skene Valley Country Club, an 18-hole layout in Whitehall, New York.
Coville and his classmates had a golf outing for their 50th class reunion and Coville said that Don Young, a key member of that 1971 Slater state championship team, proposed adding the Blue Devils into the mix.
The Slate Valley Invitation grew from that idea and on Aug. 18 the old rivals will be mixed in a great round of golf that will feature more memories than birdies.
Coville envisions the golfing to begin about 9 a.m. after coffee, doughnuts and photos at 8:15 a.m.
"There will probably be around 20 to 24 of us," Coville said. "We want to build on that."
Some will likely come a good distance for the event. Coville lives in California with a second home in Puerto Rico. Young resides in Arizona.
Kevin Pereau, a 1975 Fair Haven graduate, will also likely come from his California home. Pereau engineered Vermont's victory over New Hampshire as the quarterback in the 1975 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
Coville and Pereau do not live far apart.
"I see Kevin a lot," Coville said.
Houghton has moved to Maine to be closer to grandchildren after a long career as a teacher and administrator at Burr and Burton Academy.
Others you might see that day at Skene Valley wearing Fair Haven colors are Jimmer Egan, Tim Gilbert, Phil Smith and Marty Vinci among others.
Popping in from the Poultney side could be Houghton (Steve's brother), Gary Brayton. Dan Foley, John Saltis, Jerry Martin and Jim Oakman.
Coville is thinking of expanding the field in future years to include West Rutland alumni like Mike Grabowski, Steve Pietryka and Bob Kapitan.
Coville went to St. Michael's College where he majored in Geology. He went on to earn other degrees including one in school administration.
He will be working in his 44th and final year in education the 2023-24 school year.
"It has been a good run. I have a great wife and son. I was one of the lucky ones. I got to use all of my degrees," Coville said.
Coville played soccer, cross country skied and played baseball at St. Michael's College.
Oakman was playing baseball for the University of Vermont and Coville recalled telling him before one game between UVM and the Purple Knights, 'Don't get too close to the plate.'
Then the game came around and Coville was pitching.
"I hit him square in the back," Coville said.
Those are the types of stories that will flow like the Poultney River on Aug. 18.